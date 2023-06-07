Deebo Samuel Evaluates 2022 Season; 6 Takeaways from Vet Minicamp

Samuel, who is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he amassed 42 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and another 56 catches for 632 yards and two scores through the air, evaluated his season performance.

"The main focus this year is to get back to the summer and what I did in 2021," Samuel said. "Not even the season, just the summer and the groove of things and getting back in the routine."

While Samuel's numbers and playmaking abilities played an important role in fueling the team to a second-straight NFC Championship Game appearance, the star wideout wants to get back to and go beyond his stats from his career-best season (2021). Two years ago, Samuel closed out the regular season as the 49ers top receiver, recording 1,400-plus receiving yards, 365 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. The starting point for that breakout year for Samuel started with a solid few months of training in the offseason.

"I'm competing with myself," Samuel said.

Hargrave is feeling at home with the 49ers after being welcomed in by his new teammates.

Relationships with his new team are still being formed, but the consensus is that the defensive line is incredibly excited to work with Hargrave. The last time the 49ers faced the defensive tackle out on the field, he was playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, so it was a nice the change of pace to see him sporting a red and white jersey for the first time this week.

One player that's taken the time to ensure that Hargrave is receiving a proper introduction to the organization is Bosa. He, along with the rest of the defensive line, wanted to fill their new teammate in on what to expect from the coaching staff, training camp and more.

"(Bosa) is just really humble," Hargrave said. "Being Defensive Player of the Year, coming to talk to me, welcoming me in, trying to help me catch up on things, it's kind of like a family."

Williams is looking forward to Colton McKivitz taking over at starting right tackle.

"It's well deserved. It's been a long time coming," Williams said. "I remember having conversations with him when he didn't make the roster and he had to go the practice squad for a couple weeks and how bummed out he was. He was playing great, but it's a numbers game more than anything.

"To see him continue to grind, not to be discouraged, continue to let his talents show, play with confidence -- he earned it."