Off the Field: Fred Warner Wins in Christian McCaffrey's 'Madden' Charity Tournament 🎮

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hosted his foundation's first-ever live Madden tournament over the weekend, an online competition between NFL stars named the Logan Bowl.

The charity tournament supported the Logan Project, a campaign kickstarted by McCaffrey that raises funds for specialized gaming consoles to be provided to children's hospitals across the country. Additionally, the program connects kids with athletes they admire.

The 49ers running back created the Logan Project in honor of Logan Hale, a 13 year-old McCaffrey superfan who passed away due to cancer in December of 2021.

"I first heard about Logan from a friend of mine who works with the NFL," McCaffrey said. "He sent a message to my agent and said, 'There's a boy who's a big Christian McCaffrey fan and he's battling cancer. Is there anything you guys can do?' We had followed up and it turned out Logan had passed away. My agent called and said, 'He was buried in your jersey.' That hit me like a ton of bricks, that a kid was that much of a fan."

While Hale was battling cancer, his dream was to create his own foundation that connected children who were in similar circumstances as he was through gaming.

"Spending so much time at the hospital, bed-ridden, was truly hard for him," Hale's mother, Kristina Bylko Hale said. "But, what was harder was the isolation that you get from bring in a hospital bed. We had brought a video game station for him to use and it completely changed his world. He was able to talk to all his friends through video games.

"If he was still here, he would be trying to get those game stations himself to as many people as he could, because he really understood what isolation is like in a hospital."