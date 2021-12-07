Powered By

Morning Report: Updates on Samuel, Warner, Cannon, Moseley, Mitchell

Dec 07, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday December 7.

New and Notable

Deebo Samuel 'Day-to-Day'; 49ers Optimistic on Fred Warner's Return

While the 49ers have some questions at cornerback and running back entering into the week, the 49ers feel optimistic in Fred Warner's impending return to the field. Warner was officially ruled OUT of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a hamstring injury the week prior.

As anticipated, head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Warner to make his return to practice on Wednesday when the 49ers reconvene at the team facility in preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a positive sign in his potential return.

There's still uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿. Samuel suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of the 49ers Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings and was expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

Emmanuel Moseley to 'Miss Several Weeks'; Elijah Mitchell in Question

San Francisco has been dealing with depth issues at the cornerback position and it is likely to get thinner. Emmanuel Moseley left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Moseley suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to miss several weeks.

If cornerback is a position of concern, San Francisco's woes at running back could become worrisome. Elijah Mitchell briefly left Sunday's game after suffering a head injury. After being evaluated on the sideline, the rookie was cleared to return and finished the game with 66 yards on 22 carries and a score, while also catching all three of his targets for another 18 yards. Despite being re-evaluated postgame, Mitchell experienced symptoms on Monday morning, placing him back in the concussion protocol.

49ers Provide an Update on RB Trenton Cannon

It was a scary sight to open the 49ers 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. During the opening kickoff, running back Trenton Cannon went down after taking an unintentional hit to the head while trying to tackle Seattle returner DeeJay Dallas.

It was a somber scene as both sidelines circled around the special teams gunner on one knee as Cannon was placed on a stretcher. Prior to exiting, he waved his left arm before leaving the game in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

It was revealed that Cannon was in stable condition following the incident, however, he remained in Seattle overnight for further evaluation. As of Monday afternoon, the running back has been discharged from the hospital and "is doing better," per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Cannon is currently headed back to Santa Clara and will continue to be monitored by the team doctors as he remains in the concussion protocol.

What Does Week 13 Loss Mean for 49ers in NFC Standings?

San Francisco anticipated giving themselves some breathing room in the NFC playoff picture and instead found themselves sliding down a spot in the wild card race.

The 49ers entered Week 13 occupying the sixth seed in the NFC standings, however, following Sunday's divisional loss to the Seahawks, San Francisco dropped a spot and are currently the seventh and final seed in the postseason picture.

It's worth noting, the NFL expanded its postseason picture with seven teams from each conference qualifying for the playoffs and only the No. 1 seeds securing a Bye in addition to home-field advantage.

George Kittle, Azeez Al-Shaair Among Top Performers vs. Seahawks

Sunday's loss was very reminiscent of the 49ers Week 4 meeting against the Seattle Seahawks: the defense stood tall, but a less than ideal performance from the offense and special teams units led to San Francisco's demise.

In a game of inches (and even three yards at one point), there were several members of the 49ers coming off of notable outings in the down-to-the-wire loss in Seattle. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted five 49ers who stood out.

Say Cheese

49ers 2021 'My Cause My Cleats' in Action

Go on the field with the 49ers and their 2021 "My Cause My Cleats" as players brought awareness to causes during the team's Week 13 matchup in Seattle.

TE George Kittle TAPS
1 / 38

TE George Kittle

TAPS

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle TAPS
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
5 / 38

T Trent Williams

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams Sarcoma Foundation of America
FB Kyle Juszczyk The Prostate Cancer Foundation
8 / 38

FB Kyle Juszczyk

The Prostate Cancer Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk The Prostate Cancer Foundation
WR River Cracraft Hilinski's Hope Foundation
11 / 38

WR River Cracraft

Hilinski's Hope Foundation

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR River Cracraft Hilinski's Hope Foundation
TE Charlie Woerner The Nazarene Fund
14 / 38

TE Charlie Woerner

The Nazarene Fund

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner The Nazarene Fund
CB Ambry Thomas TUFF
16 / 38

CB Ambry Thomas

TUFF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas TUFF
OL Laken Tomlinson NAMI
19 / 38

OL Laken Tomlinson

NAMI

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson NAMI
CB Dontae Johnson Lucile Packard Children's Hospital
23 / 38

CB Dontae Johnson

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson Lucile Packard Children's Hospital
LS Taybor Pepper Gamers Outreach Foundation
26 / 38

LS Taybor Pepper

Gamers Outreach Foundation

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper Gamers Outreach Foundation
OL Jake Brendel Living For Zachary
28 / 38

OL Jake Brendel

Living For Zachary

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel Living For Zachary
LB Azeez Al-Shaair Alzheimer's Association
30 / 38

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Alzheimer's Association

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair Alzheimer's Association
DL Kentavius Street Until Freedom
32 / 38

DL Kentavius Street

Until Freedom

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kentavius Street Until Freedom
CB Emmanuel Moseley UCSF
36 / 38

CB Emmanuel Moseley

UCSF

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley UCSF
75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

December 3, 1990 

Animosity between the 49ers and the New York Giants neared its peak in 1990 when the NFL's two best teams, both sporting 10-1 records, met at Candlestick Park in a classic defensive bloodbath.

"That was the most physical football game I remember playing at Candlestick," 49ers Pro Bowl defensive back Ronnie Lott said. "Two great defenses slugging it out."

Read more about the cross-country rivalry matchup >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

