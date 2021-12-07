Morning Report: Updates on Samuel, Warner, Cannon, Moseley, Mitchell

49ers Provide an Update on RB Trenton Cannon

It was a scary sight to open the 49ers 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. During the opening kickoff, running back Trenton Cannon went down after taking an unintentional hit to the head while trying to tackle Seattle returner DeeJay Dallas.

It was a somber scene as both sidelines circled around the special teams gunner on one knee as Cannon was placed on a stretcher. Prior to exiting, he waved his left arm before leaving the game in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.