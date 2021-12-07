Morning Report: Updates on Samuel, Warner, Cannon, Moseley, Mitchell

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel 'Day-to-Day'; 49ers Optimistic on Fred Warner's Return
While the 49ers have some questions at cornerback and running back entering into the week, the 49ers feel optimistic in Fred Warner's impending return to the field. Warner was officially ruled OUT of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a hamstring injury the week prior.
As anticipated, head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Warner to make his return to practice on Wednesday when the 49ers reconvene at the team facility in preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a positive sign in his potential return.
There's still uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of the 49ers Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings and was expected to miss 1-2 weeks.
Emmanuel Moseley to 'Miss Several Weeks'; Elijah Mitchell in Question
San Francisco has been dealing with depth issues at the cornerback position and it is likely to get thinner. Emmanuel Moseley left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Moseley suffered a high-ankle sprain and is likely to miss several weeks.
If cornerback is a position of concern, San Francisco's woes at running back could become worrisome. Elijah Mitchell briefly left Sunday's game after suffering a head injury. After being evaluated on the sideline, the rookie was cleared to return and finished the game with 66 yards on 22 carries and a score, while also catching all three of his targets for another 18 yards. Despite being re-evaluated postgame, Mitchell experienced symptoms on Monday morning, placing him back in the concussion protocol.
49ers Provide an Update on RB Trenton Cannon
It was a scary sight to open the 49ers 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. During the opening kickoff, running back Trenton Cannon went down after taking an unintentional hit to the head while trying to tackle Seattle returner DeeJay Dallas.
It was a somber scene as both sidelines circled around the special teams gunner on one knee as Cannon was placed on a stretcher. Prior to exiting, he waved his left arm before leaving the game in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.
It was revealed that Cannon was in stable condition following the incident, however, he remained in Seattle overnight for further evaluation. As of Monday afternoon, the running back has been discharged from the hospital and "is doing better," per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Cannon is currently headed back to Santa Clara and will continue to be monitored by the team doctors as he remains in the concussion protocol.
What Does Week 13 Loss Mean for 49ers in NFC Standings?
San Francisco anticipated giving themselves some breathing room in the NFC playoff picture and instead found themselves sliding down a spot in the wild card race.
The 49ers entered Week 13 occupying the sixth seed in the NFC standings, however, following Sunday's divisional loss to the Seahawks, San Francisco dropped a spot and are currently the seventh and final seed in the postseason picture.
It's worth noting, the NFL expanded its postseason picture with seven teams from each conference qualifying for the playoffs and only the No. 1 seeds securing a Bye in addition to home-field advantage.
George Kittle, Azeez Al-Shaair Among Top Performers vs. Seahawks
Sunday's loss was very reminiscent of the 49ers Week 4 meeting against the Seattle Seahawks: the defense stood tall, but a less than ideal performance from the offense and special teams units led to San Francisco's demise.
In a game of inches (and even three yards at one point), there were several members of the 49ers coming off of notable outings in the down-to-the-wire loss in Seattle. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted five 49ers who stood out.
- George Kittle - 93.2 Overall Grade
- D.J. Jones - 87.2 Overall Grade
- Trent Williams - 83.9 Overall Grade
- Tom Compton - 83.5 Overall Grade
- Azeez Al-Shaair - 83.3 Overall Grade
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 3, 1990
Animosity between the 49ers and the New York Giants neared its peak in 1990 when the NFL's two best teams, both sporting 10-1 records, met at Candlestick Park in a classic defensive bloodbath.
"That was the most physical football game I remember playing at Candlestick," 49ers Pro Bowl defensive back Ronnie Lott said. "Two great defenses slugging it out."
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.