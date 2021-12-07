49ers Provide an Update on RB Trenton Cannon

Dec 06, 2021 at 04:10 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

It was a scary sight to open the 49ers 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. During the opening kickoff, running back Trenton Cannon went down after taking an unintentional hit to the head while trying to tackle Seattle returner DeeJay Dallas.

It was a somber scene as both sidelines circled around the special teams gunner on one knee as Cannon was placed on a stretcher. Prior to exiting, he waved his left arm before leaving the game in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

It was revealed that Cannon was in stable condition following the incident, however, he remained in Seattle overnight for further evaluation. As of Monday afternoon, the running back has been discharged from the hospital and "is doing better," per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Cannon is currently headed back to Santa Clara and will continue to be monitored by the team doctors as he remains in the concussion protocol.

The 49ers claimed Cannon off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens on September 15. Cannon has primarily played a role on special teams as a gunner and returner, appearing in 12 games this season for San Francisco and notched 16 kick returns for 328 yards.

Related Content

news

Deebo Samuel 'Day-to-Day'; 49ers Optimistic on Fred Warner's Return

Both Samuel and Warner have the potential to make their returns to the field in Week 14 as the 49ers will head to Cincinnati to face the 7-5 Bengals.
news

Emmanuel Moseley to 'Miss Several Weeks'; Elijah Mitchell in Question

The 49ers have questions at corner and running back coming off of their Week 13 loss in Seattle.
news

49ers EDU and Endless Key OS Foundation Partner to Close the Digital Divide

EDU's Digital Playbook has been added to the Endless Key, an educational tool that helps offline students access learning and discovery resources without an internet connection.
news

49ers Sign a WR and LB to the Practice Squad; Waive Two Players

The 49ers have signed WR Austin Mack and LB Curtis Robinson to the team's practice squad and released WR Devin Funchess and LB Justin March.
Advertising