George Kittle, Azeez Al-Shaair Among Top Performers vs. Seahawks

Sunday's loss was very reminiscent of the 49ers Week 4 meeting against the Seattle Seahawks: the defense stood tall, but a less than ideal performance from the offense and special teams units led to San Francisco's demise.

In a game of inches (and even three yards at one point), there were several members of the 49ers coming off of notable outings in the down-to-the-wire loss in Seattle. Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted five 49ers who stood out.

George Kittle - 93.2 Overall Grade

Following his Week 13 performance, Kittle posted his largest output of the season while also garnering the highest overall grade of any tight end so far in Week 13. The All-Pro tight end amassed nine catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns. His most impressive reception came on a 48-yard catch-and-run for a score, where he tight roped the sideline en route to the end zone. Of his 181 yards receiving, 109 came after the catch. Kittle's 90.7 overall grade on the season is highest among all tight ends. He also leads all tight ends averaging 2.50 receiving yards per pass route run. His outing against Seattle earned him a spot on PFF's "Team of the Week."

D.J. Jones - 87.2 Overall Grade

Jones is coming off of a monster outing on Sunday. San Francisco's nose tackle was credited with five run stops, the most by any defensive lineman so far in Week 13, a forced fumble and tied a career high with three quarterback pressures on the day.

Trent Williams - 83.9 Overall Grade

Williams did not allow a single quarterback pressure in 31 pass blocking snaps, earning a pass blocking grade of 89.2. His overall grade of 98.4 continues to be the highest of any player in the NFL. If the season ended today, Williams would own the highest regular season overall grade given to any player in the PFF era (dating back to 2006). The left tackle adds to Kittle on PFF's "Team of the Week."

Tom Compton - 83.5 Overall Grade

Compton didn't have the best outing in pass protection, allowing three quarterback pressures and garnering a 62.5 pass block grade. However, he was stout in opening up San Francisco's run game. His 94.1 run blocking grade was the highest of any offensive lineman in the NFL so far in Week 13.

Azeez Al-Shaair - 83.3 Overall Grade

Al-Shaair stepped in admirably for ﻿Fred Warner﻿, who missed the first game of his career with a hamstring injury. Making his first start at MIKE linebacker, Al-Shaair posted a team-high 16 tackles (11 solo), eight total stops, a forced fumble and 0.5 sack. The undrafted linebacker allowed just 37 receiving yards in coverage on his nine targets on the day.