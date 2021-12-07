Deebo Samuel 'Day-to-Day'; 49ers Optimistic on Fred Warner's Return

While the 49ers have some questions at cornerback and running back entering into the week, the 49ers feel optimistic in Fred Warner's impending return to the field. Warner was officially ruled OUT of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a hamstring injury the week prior.

Warner was doubtful leading up to the weekend and spent the week making a strong push to return to the field. Since being drafted by San Francisco in the third round of the 2018 draft, Warner hasn't missed a single game in his NFL career, playing and starting in all 62 games for the 49ers, including the postseason.

As anticipated, head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Warner to make his return to practice on Wednesday when the 49ers reconvene at the team facility in preparation for their Week 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, a positive sign in his potential return.

There's still uncertainty surrounding wide receiver Deebo Samuel﻿. Samuel suffered a groin injury in the third quarter of the 49ers Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings and was expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

Since, Samuel has been making a push to get back on the field, appearing on CBS Sports HQ last week and noting he feels confident in making a timely return to the field.

"Of course," Samuel responded when asked if he would be back soon. "This is only going to take a week, so I'll be back next week."

While the team has yet to begin practices for the week, Shanahan designated the wideout as "day-to-day" with the hopes he can make good on his word.