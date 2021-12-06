What Does Week 13 Loss Mean for 49ers in NFC Standings?

Dec 06, 2021 at 11:55 AM
San Francisco anticipated giving themselves some breathing room in the NFC playoff picture and instead found themselves sliding down a spot in the wild card race.

The 49ers entered Week 13 occupying the sixth seed in the NFC standings, however, following Sunday's divisional loss to the Seahawks, San Francisco dropped a spot and are currently the seventh and final seed in the postseason picture.

It's worth noting, the NFL expanded its postseason picture with seven teams from each conference qualifying for the playoffs and only the No. 1 seeds securing a Bye in addition to home-field advantage.

The Washington Football Team (6-6) jumped San Francisco after Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite having an even record to Washington, San Francisco dropped below the Football Team since they own a worse conference record (5-5).

Understandably, the 49ers control their own destiny if they can bounce back through their final five games of the season, beginning with Week 14 as San Francisco remains on the road to face the 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's a look at the current NFC standings at the conclusion of Week 13 conference games.

Seed Team Record
1 Arizona Cardinals 10-2
2 Green Bay Packers 9-3
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-3
4 Dallas Cowboys 8-4
5 Los Angeles Rams 8-4
6 Washington Football Team 6-6
7 San Francisco 49ers 6-6

