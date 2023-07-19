Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Jul 19, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 19th.

New and Notable

Offseason Recap: Kyle Shanahan Talks Three Quarterback Approach

As it stands, the 49ers have four quarterbacks on the roster, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen, and no starter named. Additionally, the team is set to open up camp without Purdy, who is still working his way back from a UCL tear he sustained during the NFC Championship Game in late January. He underwent a repair surgery in March and continues to progress through rehab and a throwing program.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

Pro Football Focus ranked the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL’s No. 1 linebacker unit entering the 2023 season, making it the second-straight year the 49ers earned the top spot on PFF's list. The 49ers linebackers are No. 1 in coverage with an 88.5 mark from PFF experts and are second-overall against the run, finishing with a 90.7 grade for the year.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Eagles

The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.

As all 32 teams begin gearing up for training camp, 49ers.com is breaking down some of the key matchups of the upcoming season in this 2023 opponent preview series. We'll also hear directly from the opposition on their club's biggest offseason moves.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Players Say 'I Do' 💍

San Francisco 49ers players are winning in the game of love.

Over this year's offseason, five 49ers players held their wedding days and two others announced their engagements.

The five 49ers to say "I do," are offensive lineman Aaron Banks, running back Elijah Mitchell, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, tight end Ross Dwelley and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.

Learn More >>>

Colton McKivitz Named to PFF's 2023 All-Breakout Team

We are inching closer to the unofficial start of football season with the San Francisco 49ers veteran training camp report day just a little over a week away. As players and coaches prepare to get the ball rolling on the 2023 campaign, it's exciting to think about all that could be in store for the red and gold this year. With plenty of new faces on the roster, developing young talent and substantial veteran carryover from last season, there is sure to be competitive position battles and plenty of highlight-reel worthy plays being drawn up and executed during camp.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Participate in George Kittle's Tight End University 🎓

Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.

TE George Kittle
1 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Trey Lance
2 / 10

QB Trey Lance

QB Sam Darnold
3 / 10

QB Sam Darnold

TE George Kittle
4 / 10

TE George Kittle

TE George Kittle
5 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Trey Lance
6 / 10

QB Trey Lance

TE George Kittle
7 / 10

TE George Kittle

QB Sam Darnold, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen
8 / 10

QB Sam Darnold, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

QB Trey Lance
9 / 10

QB Trey Lance

TE George Kittle
10 / 10

TE George Kittle

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Go Behind the Scenes of the 49ers 2023 Media Day

Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Elijah Mitchell
2 / 48

WR Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance, S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 48

QB Trey Lance, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 48

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Amp Squad
5 / 48

49ers Amp Squad

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, S Myles Hartsfield
6 / 48

CB Ambry Thomas, S Myles Hartsfield

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
7 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
Gold Rush
8 / 48

Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
9 / 48

OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 48

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
12 / 48

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
Gold Rush
14 / 48

Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 48

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 48

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
18 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
2023 Media Day
19 / 48

2023 Media Day

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
20 / 48

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga
21 / 48

S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
22 / 48

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
23 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
24 / 48

CB Isaiah Oliver

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, DL Javon Hargrave
26 / 48

OL Spencer Burford, DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
27 / 48

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
28 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 48

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 48

CB Isaiah Oliver

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance
32 / 48

QB Trey Lance

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
33 / 48

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, LB Dee Winters
34 / 48

LB Jalen Graham, LB Dee Winters

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 48

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 48

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Jason Poe
38 / 48

DL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
39 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
40 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
41 / 48

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Jake Moody
42 / 48

K Jake Moody

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
43 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
44 / 48

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
45 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
46 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
47 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
48 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Linebackers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Line

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Running Backs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. LA Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Wide Receivers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers 2023 Matchups vs. the Cardinals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: What the 49ers O-Line Looks Like Heading into Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Diving into the 49ers Defense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers 2023 Matchups vs. the Seahawks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising