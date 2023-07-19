Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 19th.
New and Notable
Offseason Recap: Kyle Shanahan Talks Three Quarterback Approach
As it stands, the 49ers have four quarterbacks on the roster, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen, and no starter named. Additionally, the team is set to open up camp without Purdy, who is still working his way back from a UCL tear he sustained during the NFC Championship Game in late January. He underwent a repair surgery in March and continues to progress through rehab and a throwing program.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers
Pro Football Focus ranked the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL’s No. 1 linebacker unit entering the 2023 season, making it the second-straight year the 49ers earned the top spot on PFF's list. The 49ers linebackers are No. 1 in coverage with an 88.5 mark from PFF experts and are second-overall against the run, finishing with a 90.7 grade for the year.
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Eagles
The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.
As all 32 teams begin gearing up for training camp, 49ers.com is breaking down some of the key matchups of the upcoming season in this 2023 opponent preview series. We'll also hear directly from the opposition on their club's biggest offseason moves.
Off the Field: 49ers Players Say 'I Do' 💍
San Francisco 49ers players are winning in the game of love.
Over this year's offseason, five 49ers players held their wedding days and two others announced their engagements.
The five 49ers to say "I do," are offensive lineman Aaron Banks, running back Elijah Mitchell, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, tight end Ross Dwelley and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.
Colton McKivitz Named to PFF's 2023 All-Breakout Team
We are inching closer to the unofficial start of football season with the San Francisco 49ers veteran training camp report day just a little over a week away. As players and coaches prepare to get the ball rolling on the 2023 campaign, it's exciting to think about all that could be in store for the red and gold this year. With plenty of new faces on the roster, developing young talent and substantial veteran carryover from last season, there is sure to be competitive position battles and plenty of highlight-reel worthy plays being drawn up and executed during camp.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Players from around the league descended upon Nashville, Tennessee for Tight End University (TEU), orchestrated by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.
Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.