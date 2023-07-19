Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Colton McKivitz Named to PFF's 2023 All-Breakout Team

We are inching closer to the unofficial start of football season with the San Francisco 49ers veteran training camp report day just a little over a week away. As players and coaches prepare to get the ball rolling on the 2023 campaign, it's exciting to think about all that could be in store for the red and gold this year. With plenty of new faces on the roster, developing young talent and substantial veteran carryover from last season, there is sure to be competitive position battles and plenty of highlight-reel worthy plays being drawn up and executed during camp.