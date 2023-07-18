49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Eagles

Hear From the Other Side

Get an insider's perspective as PhiladelphiaEagles.com digital media senior manager Chris McPherson answered some questions regarding the club's offseason moves.

Which player(s) was/were the most critical free agent signing for the Eagles?

The Eagles went into free agency with 18 players scheduled to be unrestricted free agents, 11 of them starters for the NFC Champions. They knew that it would be very difficult to bring the entire team back, so to retain both starting cornerbacks – Darius Slay and James Bradberry, and three franchise cornerstones in Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Jason Kelce was a huge win. The Eagles were able to mitigate some of the losses in free agency through one-year deals with players who have shown that they can perform at a high level – Rashaad Penny at running back, Nicholas Morrow at linebacker and Terrell Edmunds at safety among them.

Of course, the biggest signing of the offseason was extending franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts through 2028. Hurts is coming off a season in which he finished as runner-up in the MVP vote, capped off by a historic performance in the Super Bowl. Hurts will turn just 25 years old in August and is entering the prime of his career.

What are your early impressions of the 2023 rookie class? Any early standouts during OTAs?

There were plenty of jokes about the Eagles penchant for plucking star players from the University of Georgia's back-to-back championship defense, but the team believes they got two of the premier front-line defensive players in the draft in No. 9 overall pick Jalen Carter and No. 30 overall pick Nolan Smith. Carter is regarded in the building as a special talent, the total package at defensive tackle with immense strength to dominate at the point of attack and the get-off to be a factor in the pass game. Smith is a long and freakishly athletic pass rusher with unabated enthusiasm for the game.

Also, third-round picks – guard Tyler Steen and safety Sydney Brown – will be in the mix for playing time early based on their performances at training camp.

How are Brian Johnson and and Sean Desai settling into their respective coordinator roles?

For Brian Johnson, it's been a smooth transition. He spent the past two seasons as the team's quarterbacks coach, so he knows how to implement the vision that Nick Sirianni has for the offense. Plus, Johnson has known Jalen Hurts for 20 years as Hurts' dad, Averion, was an assistant coach at his high school, so there is a strong rapport between the quarterback and the new offensive coordinator.

Defensively, the Eagles lost five starters from last year's unit, so Desai has emphasized situational awareness as he implements the new Eagles scheme. Desai was previously an assistant coach at Temple University in Philadelphia, so he understands what defense means to the city. He said in his opening press conference that he wants the defense to "be palpable." He wants the defense to be a reflection of the city. While there are newcomers to the defense, most of the pieces that set a franchise record with 70 sacks are still in place led by Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, while Slay and Bradberry return for the league's No. 1 pass defense from a year ago.

The Eagles and 49ers will meet in Week 13 for an NFC Championship Game rematch. Barring any injuries or major changes to either roster, what are your expectations for this matchup?

It's easily one of the most anticipated matchups of the year for the fans as these were the two best teams in the conference last year. It seemed that after the Christian McCaffrey trade that the Eagles and the 49ers were destined to meet for the NFC title. For the Eagles, it will be the latest in a series of difficult games coming out of the Week 10 Bye. The Eagles travel to Kansas City for a Super Bowl rematch and host Buffalo before the 49ers return to Philly. The Eagles know it's going to be a difficult road back to the playoffs as the hunted team in the NFC.

What type of player did the 49ers acquire in DL Javon Hargrave?