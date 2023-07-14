49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

Hear From the Other Side

Get an insider's perspective as Steelers.com team reporter Missi Matthews answered some questions regarding the club's offseason moves.

How would you assess the start of the Omar Khan/Andy Weidl era now that the duo has gone through an entire year together, specifically this most recent free agency, draft and early portion of free agency?

It has now been more than a full calendar year since Omar Khan and Andy Weidl have taken over as the Steelers GM and Assistant GM. They have received high praise following their first free agency and NFL Draft together for being aggressive by bringing in outside competition and not being afraid to make moves in the draft. It's also worth noting, one of the first things they accomplished last summer was signing All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a new five-year contract just after the offseason program wrapped up. This summer, Alex Highsmith appears to be next in line to get a new deal.

Which player(s) was/were the most critical free agent signing for the Steelers?

It's hard to pick just one player from the crop of free agents the Steelers brought in this offseason. I think bringing in a veteran like Patrick Peterson was intriguing when it happened during the legal tampering period, but even more so after the draft. It's very noticeable how excited the future Hall of Famer is to be playing for head coach Mike Tomlin and is okay with the idea of possibly moving around the secondary. Even more so, he's happy to be a mentor to a young room, including two draft picks Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice.

The team made several moves to the offensive line as well and guard Isaac Seumalo is a big addition. Also, the inside linebackers room (players and coach) has been completely revamped, thanks to the additions of Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb in free agency.

What are your early impressions of the 2023 rookie class? Any early standouts during OTAs?

You would think following up the 2022 rookie class with a first-round quarterback would be hard, but 2023 is full of excitement. The two cornerbacks I mentioned earlier have a lot of eyeballs on them. Patrick Peterson told the media that Coach Tomlin likes to call them "Avatar Cornerbacks" because they've been hard to miss. I had a chance to sit down with defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi before players dispersed and he told me that rookie Keeanu Benton will surprise a lot of people come training camp.

The AFC North is stacked with talented teams, after closing out the year at 9-8 and fortifying the roster this offseason, what are the expectations for Pittsburgh in 2023?

The biggest thing will be what Kenny Pickett does in his second year in the league and first full season as the starting quarterback. Pickett and the offense started to gel following the team's Bye week in 2022, but the second half momentum wasn't enough to get them into the postseason. The offense has to continue to build and get better and simply score more points. Having a healthy T.J. Watt doesn't hurt either in terms of the defense. The Steelers goal every season is to win another Lombardi Trophy and that expectation will never change.

The Steelers and 49ers will meet for the first time in four years to open up the season. What is your impression of this 2023 edition of the Niners?