49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Rams

Hear From the Other Side

Get an insider's perspective as therams.com senior writer Stuart Jackson answered some questions regarding the club's offseason moves.

How would you assess the Rams approach to free agency? Despite some bigger losses on the defensive side of the ball, how important was it for LA to shore up the offense with Long and Shelton?

The Rams wanted to engineer a healthier salary cap situation for the future, so that meant losing several key contributors in all three phases this offseason like defensive back Jalen Ramsey, safety Nick Scott, kicker Matt Gay, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and linebacker Bobby Wagner in order to have more space and flexibility down the road. It hasn't totally prevented them from re-signing some of their own like offensive lineman Coleman Shelton and defensive lineman Marquise Copeland – both valuable pieces to their respective rotations – and also adding experienced players like running back Sony Michel and wide receivers Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson, but it was certainly much different compared to what they did leading into, during, and even after their 2021 Super Bowl LVI-winning season. Shelton has been valuable because of his position flexibility – he can play center and both guard spots. As for Long, the Rams lost Kendall Blanton, Roger Carter Jr. and Jared Pinkney at tight end, so adding Long made sense. Long is also someone new tight ends coach Nick Caley is familiar with going back to the pre-draft process for the 2021 NFL Draft, when Caley interviewed Long multiple times when Caley was on the Patriots coaching staff.

What are your early impressions of the 2023 rookie class? Any early standouts during OTAs?

Regardless of where they were drafted, each member of the class is going to have the opportunity to compete for a role right away given the amount of roster turnover – between the 14 draft picks and players signed afterward, more than 40 new players were added. Second-round pick and guard Steve Avila was one of the early standouts because of how comfortable he looks on the interior. Another was fifth-round pick and wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was praised for his ability to translate what he learned in meetings onto the field and has a chance to earn a meaningful role in the wide receiver rotation.

Injuries cost Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald significant portions of their 2022 seasons. How have each looked in the offseason programming?

Stafford looks like the quarterback everyone saw in 2021 and didn't show any limitations. Donald said in early May that he's 100 percent healthy, and that was reflected in the portions of the offseason program he participated in (he had an excused absence from mandatory minicamp for family reasons). Kupp was still rehabbing his ankle injury from last season, but saw his workload pick up toward the end of the offseason program. Rams head coach Sean McVay said at the end of minicamp that he didn't expect any players to be limited when they report to training camp July 25.

The Rams/49ers games are some of the most exciting of the season because of the in-state and division rivalry these two teams have going. Considering that and the 49ers current regular season win streak vs. the Rams, what is the anticipation level for the Week 2 and Week 18 clashes between these two teams?