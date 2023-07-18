Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Players Say 'I Do' 💍

Jul 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers players are winning in the game of love.

Over this year's offseason, five 49ers players held their wedding days and two others announced their engagements.

The five 49ers to say "I do," are offensive lineman Aaron Banks, running back Elijah Mitchell, punter Mitch Wishnowsky, tight end Ross Dwelley and defensive lineman T.Y. McGill.

Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey got on one knee to ask the big question.

Check out the pictures players shared to social media of their extra-special moments:

QB Brock Purdy

RB Christian McCaffrey

OL Aaron Banks

RB Elijah Mitchell

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Advertising