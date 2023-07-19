Offseason Recap: Kyle Shanahan Talks Three Quarterback Approach

Jul 19, 2023 at 09:10 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

It's t-minus one week until the San Francisco 49ers begin training camp, and the anticipation for the unofficial start to football season continues to build. The rookies reported to Levi's® Stadium on Tuesday, and veterans will follow suit on July 25 before camp gets underway the following day.

As it stands, the 49ers have four quarterbacks on the roster, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, Brock Purdy and Brandon Allen, and no starter named. Additionally, the team is set to open up camp without Purdy, who is still working his way back from a UCL tear he sustained during the NFC Championship Game in late January. He underwent a repair surgery in March and continues to progress through rehab and a throwing program.

The quarterback competition has been one the hottest topics of the offseason surrounding the 49ers, but per head coach Kyle Shanahan, training camp is where the true vying for the position will take place. Lance and Darnold split first team reps evenly throughout the team's offseason programming as each were getting back into the swing of things.

Lance was cleared to play in early spring after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of regular season while Darnold comes to The Bay after spending the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

"It's very hard to come to training camp and be ready to beat someone out, and that's why you try to provide all this stuff to give guys a chance to learn the offense," Shanahan said during veteran minicamp. "Now when they go to training camp, they're ready to compete, and that's truly where I see the competition starting."

Shanahan sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche prior to the signing of Allen to discuss the unique situation San Francisco finds itself in with several starting-caliber QBs eager to get to work.

"We have three guys that can play, there's only one spot, and we have a good team," Shanahan said. "I see it as a cool situation.

"I get how everyone wants something set in stone, but it's not set in stone. I love the options. I love the experience that Brock got. Trey got some too. I love the ability that we have in the room. Besides those three, I love our room around them. Let's let it play out, and all I have to do is survive the press conferences."

Related Content

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Philadelphia Eagles

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

Colton McKivitz Named to PFF's 2023 All-Breakout Team

Pro Football Focus identified San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Colton McKivitz as a player poised to have a breakout season in 2023.

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave Named a Top 5 Pass-Rushing Duo

AP NFL DPOY Nick Bosa and defensive lineman Javon Hargrave landed in the top five of Bleacher Report's "Best Pass-Rushing Duos" ahead of the 2023 season.

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Rams

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Dallas Cowboys

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

Kyle Juszczyk Goes In-Depth on the Football Genius of Kyle Shanahan

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk detailed what it's like to play on Kyle Shanahan's offense and shared some insight into the head coach's football genius.

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Arizona Cardinals

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Seattle Seahawks

Take a closer look at the 49ers opponents for the 2023 season via a breakdown of major offseason moves and Q & A with team reporters across the league.

news

Nick Bosa Named a Top 10 'Franchise Building Block' by NFL.com

Since being drafted in 2019, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa remains a foundational building block of the organization.

news

49ers Linebackers Headline PFF Rankings for a Second-Straight Year

The San Francisco 49ers came out on top of the PFF linebacker group rankings for the second year in a row.

Advertising