Morning Report: Schedule Release Recap 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 15:
New and Notable
A Game-By-Game Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2026 Schedule Release
The San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2026 regular season schedule along with the opponents and date ranges for the team's three preseason games. The 49ers will face the NFC East and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year.
Key Matchups and Storylines in the 49ers 2026 Schedule
The San Francisco 49ers 2026 regular season schedule has been revealed and the lineup features familiar rivals, international showcases, playoff rematches, and several storylines that already have fans counting down to kickoff.
49ers to Face Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City in Week 11 'SNF'
The San Francisco 49ers are headed back to Mexico City in 2026, set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 11 "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Estadio Banorte on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.
Go behind the scenes with Jed York, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan, and members of the 49ers football staff as the team made their selections during the 2026 NFL Draft.