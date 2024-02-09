Morning Report: Recapping NFL Honors in Las Vegas 🗞️

New and Notable

Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy Sweep the FedEx Annual Awards

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy have made NFL history with their sweep of the FedEx annual awards. On Thursday, McCaffrey and Purdy were announced as the 2023 FedEx Air and Ground Players of the year, respectively. No other quarterback and running back duo from the same organization have ever won the award in the same year. McCaffrey accumulated five of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards over the course of the regular season, the most of any running back in the league, and now, has earned the annual award to close out the year. Purdy was nominated for FedEx's Air Player of the Week four times during the regular season slate, winning the award in Week 11, 13 and 14.