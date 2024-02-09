Morning Report: Recapping NFL Honors in Las Vegas 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, February 9th.
Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy Sweep the FedEx Annual Awards
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy have made NFL history with their sweep of the FedEx annual awards. On Thursday, McCaffrey and Purdy were announced as the 2023 FedEx Air and Ground Players of the year, respectively. No other quarterback and running back duo from the same organization have ever won the award in the same year. McCaffrey accumulated five of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards over the course of the regular season, the most of any running back in the league, and now, has earned the annual award to close out the year. Purdy was nominated for FedEx's Air Player of the Week four times during the regular season slate, winning the award in Week 11, 13 and 14.
Patrick Willis Named Member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
The San Francisco 49ers would like to congratulate former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis on being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
Statement from San Francisco 49ers Ownership on Willis:
"Congratulations to Patrick Willis on his well-deserved honor of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Willis has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. He set a standard of excellence and provided exemplary leadership for his teammates. His grit and passion for the game anchored our defense and elevated everyone around him. We join the 49ers Faithful in celebrating Willis as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024."
Christian McCaffrey Announced as AP Offensive Player of the Year
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is bringing home hardware from Las Vegas. The unanimous All-Pro was announced as the 2023 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year at Thursday night's NFL Honors. McCaffrey is a two-time top five finalist for the award and clinched the honor in his second, historic season with the 49ers.
Kittle, Armstead Limited in Wednesday Practice; Purdy's Approach to First Super Bowl
With Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night festivities in the rearview mirror, the San Francisco 49ers began the three-day practice week at UNLV on Wednesday.
- Two veteran playmakers were back in the fold with tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, knee) were both limited participants in practice for the first time since the team clinched their Super Bowl berth.
- Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) were also limited.
- Tackle Trent Williams was the only player to not practice because of his normal veteran rest day.
Kyle Shanahan Reflects on Second Super Bowl as a Head Coach and NFL Journey
As San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan prepares to coach in a third Super Bowl, his second as a head coach, he's had the opportunity to reflect on a lifetime filled with football because of his father, three-time Super Bowl coach Mike Shanahan. Shanahan's father won back-to-back titles as head coach with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII and XXXIII and was an offensive coordinator for the 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX.
Keeping Up with the 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas
Welcome, 49ers Faithful! As the excitement builds towards the grand stage of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, this daily blog is dedicated to keeping you in the loop with all things San Francisco 49ers.
Each day I'll be pulling in questions directly from the Faithful to answer - and there may even be some mystery guests along the way 🤫
