Morning Report: Recapping Day 9 of Training Camp

Aug 07, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 7th.

New and Notable

Camp Chronicles: Purdy Rest Day, Snead IV Shines

The San Francisco 49ers are nearing the end of this year's slate of training camp practices. Saturday marked the team's second to last open workout at the SAP Performance Facility before the team departs to Las Vegas next week for joint practices with the Raiders and the start of the preseason schedule.

Training Camp Community Corner: Frontline Heroes

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

On Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed health and wellness groups, hospitals and first responders from around the Bay Area to watch practice and meet their favorite 49ers players.

George Kittle Ranked No. 19 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

And then there were seven - the "People's Tight End" George Kittle is one of seven San Francisco 49ers to be unveiled over the course of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" countdown. This is now the fifth time the seven-year pro has made the cut for this elite group of playmakers, and he joins offensive tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79), who were announced earlier in the countdown.

Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 35 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'

The list of San Francisco 49ers included in the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" continues to grow with running back Christian McCaffrey being unveiled as No. 35 on Tuesday. He joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel in this elite group of playmakers.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

☀️ 49ers Beat the Heat at Training Camp

Check out the best images as players beat the heat at Saturday's training camp practice.

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jackson
2 / 27

CB D'Shawn Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 27

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
6 / 27
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 27

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw
8 / 27

LB Fred Warner, DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ji'Ayir Brown
9 / 27

WR Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley
10 / 27

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Jalen Graham, WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 27

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 27

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
14 / 27

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
15 / 27

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV
16 / 27

WR Tayler Hawkins, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
17 / 27

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
18 / 27

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV
19 / 27

CB Samuel Womack III, WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB A.J. Parker
20 / 27

DB A.J. Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
21 / 27

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson
22 / 27

OL Leroy Watson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 27

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 27

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 27

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Danny Gray, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 27

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
27 / 27

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
Players Step It Up at #49ersCamp

Check out photos of the 49ers from the eighth day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

DB A.J. Parker, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
1 / 24

DB A.J. Parker, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
2 / 24

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison, WR Isaiah Winstead
3 / 24

CB D'Shawn Jamison, WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, DB Deommodore Lenoir
5 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 24

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
8 / 24

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
12 / 24

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
13 / 24

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
15 / 24

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 24

CB Isaiah Oliver, WR Deebo Samuel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Special Teams
17 / 24

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
18 / 24

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 24

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
21 / 24

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
22 / 24

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
23 / 24

WR Willie Snead IV

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
24 / 24

OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
