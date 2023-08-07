Morning Report: Recapping Day 9 of Training Camp

Good Morning Faithful,
Camp Chronicles: Purdy Rest Day, Snead IV Shines
The San Francisco 49ers are nearing the end of this year's slate of training camp practices. Saturday marked the team's second to last open workout at the SAP Performance Facility before the team departs to Las Vegas next week for joint practices with the Raiders and the start of the preseason schedule.
Training Camp Community Corner: Frontline Heroes
One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
On Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed health and wellness groups, hospitals and first responders from around the Bay Area to watch practice and meet their favorite 49ers players.
George Kittle Ranked No. 19 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
And then there were seven - the "People's Tight End" George Kittle is one of seven San Francisco 49ers to be unveiled over the course of the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" countdown. This is now the fifth time the seven-year pro has made the cut for this elite group of playmakers, and he joins offensive tackle Trent Williams (No. 14), linebacker Fred Warner (No. 15), running back Christian McCaffrey (No. 35), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (No. 61), safety Talanoa Hufanga (No. 78) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (No. 79), who were announced earlier in the countdown.
Christian McCaffrey Ranked No. 35 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023'
The list of San Francisco 49ers included in the NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players of 2023" continues to grow with running back Christian McCaffrey being unveiled as No. 35 on Tuesday. He joins linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel in this elite group of playmakers.
