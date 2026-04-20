Morning Report: Past 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees, McCaffrey on 'The Insiders' 🗞️

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: C.J. West, Charles Haley, and More

With a strong track record of uncovering talent beyond the first round of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster.

San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. The team will aim to build around its core with an emphasis on depth. Here's a list of the 49ers fourth-round draftees on the 2026 roster:

San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR

The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

The San Francisco 49ers added another proven playmaker to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, a dynamic weapon known for his versatility and production through various teams in the NFL.