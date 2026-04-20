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Morning Report: Past 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees, McCaffrey on 'The Insiders' 🗞️

Apr 20, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 20:

New and Notable

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: C.J. West, Charles Haley, and More

With a strong track record of uncovering talent beyond the first round of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster.

San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. The team will aim to build around its core with an emphasis on depth. Here's a list of the 49ers fourth-round draftees on the 2026 roster:

Learn More>>>

San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR

The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

The San Francisco 49ers added another proven playmaker to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, a dynamic weapon known for his versatility and production through various teams in the NFL.

Here are five things to know about Kirk:

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu
6 / 29

Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
7 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
8 / 29

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad
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Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson
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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster
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Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons
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Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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Best of Rookies | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of 49ers rookies from the 2025 season.

OL Connor Colby
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OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Fred Warner
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CB Upton Stout, DL Sam Okuayinonu, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
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S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, QB Mac Jones
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OL Connor Colby, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams
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OL Connor Colby, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
12 / 71

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
14 / 71

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
16 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
17 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
18 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
19 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, CB Upton Stout
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DL Clelin Ferrell, CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
22 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
23 / 71

DL C.J. West

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
24 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Marques Sigle
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LB Fred Warner, S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir
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S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
28 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Connor Colby
29 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
30 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
31 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
32 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Jordan James, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
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RB Brian Robinson Jr., RB Jordan James, RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
34 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
35 / 71

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
36 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
37 / 71

CB Upton Stout

49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
38 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
39 / 71

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
40 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Sourdough Sam, DL Alfred Collins
41 / 71

Sourdough Sam, DL Alfred Collins

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Connor Colby
42 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle
43 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin, K Eddy Piñeiro
44 / 71

LB Nick Martin, K Eddy Piñeiro

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
45 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
46 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
47 / 71

San Francisco 49ers

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Connor Colby
48 / 71

OL Connor Colby

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
49 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters, CB Upton Stout
50 / 71

LB Dee Winters, CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, OL Connor Colby
52 / 71

DL Sebastian Valdez, OL Connor Colby

Dylan Goodman/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
53 / 71

San Francisco 49ers

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Marques Sigle
54 / 71

S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
55 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
56 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
57 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
58 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
59 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
60 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
61 / 71

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West, DL Alfred Collins
62 / 71

DL C.J. West, DL Alfred Collins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
63 / 71

San Francisco 49ers

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
64 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alfred Collins, OL Connor Colby, DL Jordan Elliott
65 / 71

DL Alfred Collins, OL Connor Colby, DL Jordan Elliott

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
66 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
67 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
68 / 71

DL Alfred Collins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
69 / 71

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
70 / 71

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
71 / 71

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Finalist Photoshoot

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
13 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
27 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
28 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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