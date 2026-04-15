San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR 

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.

"We at KNBR are tremendously excited to continue this valued partnership with the Niners," said Larry Blumhagen, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus San Francisco/Los Angeles. "We have a wonderful relationship with the organization and its people, and they are truly a partner to us in connecting their fans with all the gameday action they love and demand. We look forward to continuing to provide 49ers fans with outstanding gameday coverage on all KNBR platforms from AM/FM to streaming."

This announcement comes as the 49ers and KNBR gear up for the NFL Draft from April 23-25. "The Sports Leader" will have start to finish coverage of the 1st Round of the NFL Draft on April 23. John Dickinson, Larry Krueger and Todd Husak will provide analysis during the buildup to the 49ers first round pick, as well as a breakdown of all picks before and after the 49ers make their selection. This show will originate from 49ers headquarters in Santa Clara and feature interviews with head coach, Kyle Shanahan, general manager, John Lynch, and whomever the 49ers select in the first round. In addition, The Sports Leader will hold a Draft Watch Party at Jack's Restaurant and Bar in San Jose where hosts Adam Copeland, Derek Papa, and Markus Boucher will check-in during the Draft Show with their thoughts on the first round and what they think the 49ers will do with their draft pick.

"As our flagship station for more than 20 years, KNBR is woven into the fabric of the 49ers organization and what it means to be Faithful," said Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief Operating Officer. "KNBR has been there for every 49ers moment since 2005, from spectacular individual plays and broken records to playoff wins and our move to Levi's® Stadium. We are thrilled to extend our long-term partnership and look forward to more legendary calls from Greg and Tim on gamedays."

KNBR's 49ers programming can be heard on KNBR 104.5FM and 680AM, and Cumulus San Francisco sister stations 107.7 The Bone/KSAN-FM and 810 AM KSFO.