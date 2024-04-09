Morning Report: Mock Drafts Point to the Offensive Line in Round 1 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
2024 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Eye an Offensive Lineman in Round 1
We're roughly two weeks out from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the San Francisco 49ers, this year's draft is the club's first opportunity to jump back into first-round action since 2021. The team's first round picks in 2022 and 2023 were part of the concessions made in a trade for quarterback Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and last year, the team didn't make a pick until the third round after sending their second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2024, the 49ers own the 31st-overall pick and are slated to make nine additional picks in the rounds that follow.
Off the Field: Quarterback Josh Dobbs Chases the 2024 Solar Eclipse 🌙
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs, also known as "The Passtronaut," took a trip to Cleveland, Ohio for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of viewing a total solar eclipse.
A total solar eclipse occurs when there is a perfect alignment of the Earth, moon and sun. The moon completely covers the sun for a brief moment, which darkens the sky and turns the day to night for a breathtaking visual. This celestial moment is a rare event, and the April 8 eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until August 22, 2044, according to NASA.
49ers Sign TE Saubert and RB Taylor Jr. to One-Year Deals
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed TE Eric Saubert and RB Patrick Taylor Jr. to one-year deals.
Saubert (6-5, 248) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Falcons (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Denver Broncos (2021-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023) and Houston Texans (2023), he has appeared in 84 games (16 starts) and registered 36 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, Saubert appeared in 10 games (one start) with the Cowboys and Texans and finished with three receptions for 12 yards.
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Names His Top 2024 Draft Prospects by Position
The push to the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with less than four weeks away from the start of the big event, teams are fine-tuning their draft boards and analysts are further examining the upside of top-ranked prospects.
For the first time since 2021, the San Francisco 49ers are slated to make a first-round draft pick, making this draft all the more interesting for a team fresh off of a Super Bowl LVIII appearance. While a lot of question marks on special teams and the defensive side of the ball were addressed in free agency, the red and gold could be in the market for some offensive talent to add to their roster via the draft. The departures of tight end Charlie Woerner, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III are just some of the potential areas of need for San Francisco. Also keep an eye on the safety position with both of the 49ers starters from last season, Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr., with uncertain futures. Gipson Sr. remains a free agent, and Hufanga is working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear.
5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Linebackers
The San Francisco 49ers added two veterans to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell and Ezekiel Turner to one-year deals in free agency.
Rebuilding depth at the linebacker position was a major point of focus for San Francisco during the offseason. Campbell and Turner bring crucial reinforcement to both the linebacker and special teams rooms which lost Oren Burks and Randy Gregory in free agency and while Dre Greenlaw works his way back from a season-ending Achilles injury.
