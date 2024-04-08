49ers Sign TE Saubert and RB Taylor Jr. to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed TE Eric Saubert and RB Patrick Taylor Jr. to one-year deals.

Saubert (6-5, 248) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Falcons (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Denver Broncos (2021-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023) and Houston Texans (2023), he has appeared in 84 games (16 starts) and registered 36 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, Saubert appeared in 10 games (one start) with the Cowboys and Texans and finished with three receptions for 12 yards.

A 29-year-old native of Chicago, IL, Saubert attended Drake University (2012-16) where he appeared in 22 games and totaled 191 receptions for 2,253 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a senior in 2016, he earned AP Second-Team FCS All-American honors.

Taylor Jr. (6-2, 217) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Throughout his three-year NFL career with the Packers (2020-23), he has appeared in 34 games and registered 65 carries for 261 yards (4.0 average) and one touchdown on the ground to go along with 14 receptions for 69 yards through the air. He has also appeared in three postseason contests and registered three carries for six yards (2.0 average).

In 2023, Taylor appeared in 11 games and tallied 32 carries for 141 yards (4.4 average) to go along with 11 receptions for 49 yards. Taylor also appeared in two postseason contests where he added three carries for six yards (2.0 average).