Off the Field: Quarterback Josh Dobbs Chases the 2024 Solar Eclipse 🌙

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs, also known as "The Passtronaut," took a trip to Cleveland, Ohio for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of viewing a total solar eclipse.
A total solar eclipse occurs when there is a perfect alignment of the Earth, moon and sun. The moon completely covers the sun for a brief moment, which darkens the sky and turns the day to night for a breathtaking visual. This celestial moment is a rare event, and the April 8 eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until August 22, 2044, according to NASA.
Dobbs helped explain what a total solar eclipse is for sports fans using basketball terms. Check out his March Madness analogy here:
Dobbs traveled to Cleveland and visited NASA's Glenn Research Center to experience the total solar eclipse because the base stood as NASA's sole facility in the path of the eclipse's totality across the United States, making it the prime spot to witness the celestial spectacle. NASA's Glenn Research Center celebrated the cosmic event by hosting a three-day Total Eclipse Festival. Activations included hands-on science activities, free eclipse glasses, astronaut meet and greets and more.
Equipped with his eclipse shades, Dobbs immersed himself in the rare event. He stood in awe the moment the moon passed over the sun in downtown Cleveland and captured his perspective of the sky to share to social media.
Take a look at the quarterback's astonishing shots from the total solar eclipse in the videos below: