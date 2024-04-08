 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Off the Field: Quarterback Josh Dobbs Chases the 2024 Solar Eclipse 🌙

Apr 08, 2024 at 02:30 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs, also known as "The Passtronaut," took a trip to Cleveland, Ohio for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of viewing a total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse occurs when there is a perfect alignment of the Earth, moon and sun. The moon completely covers the sun for a brief moment, which darkens the sky and turns the day to night for a breathtaking visual. This celestial moment is a rare event, and the April 8 eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until August 22, 2044, according to NASA.

Dobbs helped explain what a total solar eclipse is for sports fans using basketball terms. Check out his March Madness analogy here:

Related Links

Dobbs traveled to Cleveland and visited NASA's Glenn Research Center to experience the total solar eclipse because the base stood as NASA's sole facility in the path of the eclipse's totality across the United States, making it the prime spot to witness the celestial spectacle. NASA's Glenn Research Center celebrated the cosmic event by hosting a three-day Total Eclipse Festival. Activations included hands-on science activities, free eclipse glasses, astronaut meet and greets and more.

Equipped with his eclipse shades, Dobbs immersed himself in the rare event. He stood in awe the moment the moon passed over the sun in downtown Cleveland and captured his perspective of the sky to share to social media.

Take a look at the quarterback's astonishing shots from the total solar eclipse in the videos below:

Related Content

news

Off the Field: The Kittles Support Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes in March Madness 💛

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took a trip back to his alma mater to cheer on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sat courtside to cheer on his alma mater, Iowa State, against Stanford in the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
news

Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown was honored with the key to the city of Trenton, New Jersey for his accomplishments in the NFL.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. announced changes to his jersey number and name for the 2024 season.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

Brenden Rice, Frank Gore Jr. and Luke McCaffrey are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league.
news

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

At the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was mistakenly convinced that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to reflect on the highs, lows, lessons learned and memories cherished from the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers 🔥

Stars from across the professional sports world showed their support for the San Francisco 49ers in the team's NFC Championship win.
news

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Solomon Thomas and Azeez Al-Shaair showed love for their former team during the 49ers Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his receiving and rushing yard milestone.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The National Football Foundation announced that Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham will be inducted into the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Advertising