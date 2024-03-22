 Skip to main content
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Quarterback Joshua Dobbs 

Mar 22, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers rounded out the quarterback room with the addition of quarterback Joshua Dobbs. He fills a roster spot left vacant by Sam Darnold, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. The seventh-year pro split the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota, taking over for injured quarterbacks, Kyler Murray and Kirk Cousins, respectively. Prior to last year, Dobbs has served primarily as a backup QB - his 12 starts in 2023 mark a career-high for the signal caller.

Dobbs Career Statistics

  • In 2023, Dobbs appeared in 13 games (12 starts), throwing for 2,464 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • The veteran quarterback played against the 49ers in Week 4 of the 2023 season during his stint with the Cardinals.
  • Dobbs played with 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings at the University of Tennessee during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
  • He is a former fourth-round pick, selected 135th overall out of the University of Tennessee, in the 2018 NFL Draft.

