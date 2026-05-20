Morning Report: Learn More on Halton, Kittle Courtside in OKC 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 20:
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Defensive Lineman Gracen Halton
The 49ers added defensive lineman Gracen Halton with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Learn more about the former Oklahoma standout, from his California roots to the position switch that helped pave his path to the NFL.
George Kittle Spotted Courtside at Thunder Playoff Game 🏀 | Off the Field
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was spotted courtside Monday night at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference Finals. He was seen repping Oklahoma City Thunder gear and cheering on his former hometown team.
49ers Invasions & International Takeovers Set for 2026 Season
From Seattle to Atlanta, Dallas to New York, and even internationally in Melbourne and Mexico City, the 49ers are preparing to celebrate alongside the Faithful worldwide through the return of 49ers Invasions presented by Zenni and the international Faithful Takeover series.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.