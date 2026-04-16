Morning Report: Learn More About WR Christian Kirk 🗞️

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush auditions.
Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 16:
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk
The San Francisco 49ers added another proven playmaker to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, a dynamic weapon known for his versatility and production through various teams in the NFL.
Here are five things to know about Kirk:
San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR
The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.
2026 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Offensive Focus Builds in Latest 49ers Projections
In this week's roundup, analysts heavily lean toward offensive additions, particularly along the offensive line, with one Utah prospect drawing consistent attention. Analysts also look towards playmakers who could add another dimension to head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Take a look at the latest projections from NFL Draft analysts:
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.
Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.
Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers linebackers from the 2025 season.