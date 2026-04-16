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Morning Report: Learn More About WR Christian Kirk 🗞️

Apr 16, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush auditions.

2026 Gold Rush Auditions
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 16:

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

The San Francisco 49ers added another proven playmaker to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, a dynamic weapon known for his versatility and production through various teams in the NFL.

Here are five things to know about Kirk:

Learn More>>>

San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR

The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.

Learn More>>>

2026 Mock Draft Monday 7.0: Offensive Focus Builds in Latest 49ers Projections

In this week's roundup, analysts heavily lean toward offensive additions, particularly along the offensive line, with one Utah prospect drawing consistent attention. Analysts also look towards playmakers who could add another dimension to head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Take a look at the latest projections from NFL Draft analysts:

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

2026 Gold Rush Finalist Photoshoot

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.

49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu
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Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad
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Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson
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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster
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Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons
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Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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Best of Linebackers | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers linebackers from the 2025 season.

San Francisco 49ers Linebackers
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San Francisco 49ers Linebackers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner
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LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
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LB Eric Kendricks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Jose Romero/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Jose Romero/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
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LB Eric Kendricks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
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LB Eric Kendricks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks
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LB Eric Kendricks

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
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LB Jalen Graham

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Luke Gifford, LB Dee Winters
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LB Luke Gifford, LB Dee Winters

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Eric Kendricks, LB Dee Winters, LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Eric Kendricks, LB Dee Winters, LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
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LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
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LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dee Winters
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LB Fred Warner, LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
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LB Tatum Bethune

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
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