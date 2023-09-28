Powered By

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Samuel, Greenlaw

Sep 28, 2023 at 09:56 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 28th.

New and Notable

Samuel, Greenlaw and Jennings Sit Out Wednesday and Cardinals Scouting Report

The San Francisco 49ers were without a few key playmakers on Wednesday as they continue to work through outstanding injuries. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw were not out on the practice field while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) participated in a limited capacity. Aiyuk was wearing a blue non-contact jersey for the workout but was seen running routes and catching passes in the portion of practice open to the media.

Learn More >>>

Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has put up three noteworthy performances in three weeks, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for the month of September. His NFC Offensive Player of the Month award comes on the heels of two Fedex Ground Player of the Week nods, a franchise record match and a big-time career milestone reached in these first three weeks of the season. Headed into Week 4, McCaffrey is also the NFL's rushing yards leader with 353 yards on the ground.

Learn More >>>

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 4 as one of only three remaining undefeated NFL teams, and as a result, remain the No. 1 team in several of the latest NFL power rankings. The team is also fresh off what feels like a mini Bye after securing the 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football."

Learn More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)

The San Francisco 49ers stay at Levi's® Stadium for the second of three-straight games at home. The Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is set to kick off at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 1. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

 📣 49ers Faithful Bring Primetime Energy to Levi's® Stadium

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's third game of the season against the New York Giants, presented by Intel.

49ers Faithful
1 / 38

49ers Faithful

49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 38

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 38

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 38

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 38

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 38

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 38

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 38

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 38

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 38

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 38

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 38

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 38

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 38

49ers Faithful

49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 38

49ers Faithful

JOSE ROMERO/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🏈 49ers Players Prepare for Week 4 Against the Arizona Cardinals

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

2023 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 30

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 30

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
4 / 30

TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
5 / 30

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
7 / 30

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
9 / 30

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tre Norwood
10 / 30

S Tre Norwood

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 30

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Kendall Sheffield
12 / 30

CB Kendall Sheffield

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
14 / 30

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
15 / 30

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
16 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
17 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 30

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
20 / 30

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
21 / 30

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
22 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
23 / 30

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
24 / 30

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
25 / 30

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
26 / 30

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
27 / 30

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
28 / 30

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
29 / 30

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We Gave George Kittle a Disposable Camera... Here’s What Happened 👀

Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Crucial Catch art therapy event presented by Dignity Health with tight end George Kittle.

TE George Kittle
1 / 20

TE George Kittle

George Kittle/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold
2 / 20

QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 20

TE George Kittle

Claire Kittle/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
4 / 20

OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

George Kittle/49ers
LB Oren Burks
5 / 20

LB Oren Burks

George Kittle/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
6 / 20

DL T.Y. McGill, LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 20

TE George Kittle

Claire Kittle/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz
8 / 20

OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz

George Kittle/49ers
Team Photographer Kym Fortino
9 / 20

Team Photographer Kym Fortino

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
10 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 20

TE George Kittle

Claire Kittle/49ers
Director of Photography Terrell Lloyd
12 / 20

Director of Photography Terrell Lloyd

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
13 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
14 / 20

QB Sam Darnold

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
15 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 20

LB Fred Warner

George Kittle/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
17 / 20

QB Brock Purdy

George Kittle/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 20

QB Sam Darnold

George Kittle/49ers
Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
19 / 20

Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 20

TE George Kittle

George Kittle/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Ten cancer warriors who have either battled or are currently battling all types of cancer, paired up with 49ers players to create custom denim jackets generously donated by Levi's®.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
2 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
3 / 40

OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 40

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
6 / 40

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
8 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
9 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
10 / 40

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz
11 / 40

OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
12 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., LB Oren Burks
15 / 40

CB Darrell Luter Jr., LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz
17 / 40

OL Matt Pryor, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III, DL Austin Bryant
18 / 40

CB Samuel Womack III, DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 40

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant, CB Samuel Womack III
20 / 40

DL Austin Bryant, CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
21 / 40

OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 40

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
23 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
24 / 40

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
25 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
26 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 40

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
29 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
30 / 40

OL Jake Brendel, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
31 / 40

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
32 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 40

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
34 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
35 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
36 / 40

OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 40

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
38 / 40

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
39 / 40

OL Leroy Watson IV, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health
40 / 40

49ers Host Crucial Catch Art Therapy Event Presented by Dignity Health

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Remain at the Top of NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare For the #AZvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Players Following #NYGvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-12 Win in Primetime

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know for Giants vs. 49ers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Gear Up for Home Opener vs. the Giants

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Aiyuk, Thomas

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 30-23 Victory Over the Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing Week 2 Against the Los Angeles Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: McCaffrey, Aiyuk Land NFL Week 1 Awards

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Claim Top Spot on Latest NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising