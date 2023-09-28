Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Samuel, Greenlaw

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 28th.
New and Notable
Samuel, Greenlaw and Jennings Sit Out Wednesday and Cardinals Scouting Report
The San Francisco 49ers were without a few key playmakers on Wednesday as they continue to work through outstanding injuries. Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) and Jauan Jennings (shin) along with linebacker Dre Greenlaw were not out on the practice field while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) participated in a limited capacity. Aiyuk was wearing a blue non-contact jersey for the workout but was seen running routes and catching passes in the portion of practice open to the media.
Christian McCaffrey Named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has put up three noteworthy performances in three weeks, earning him the NFC Offensive Player of the Month award for the month of September. His NFC Offensive Player of the Month award comes on the heels of two Fedex Ground Player of the Week nods, a franchise record match and a big-time career milestone reached in these first three weeks of the season. Headed into Week 4, McCaffrey is also the NFL's rushing yards leader with 353 yards on the ground.
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 4 as one of only three remaining undefeated NFL teams, and as a result, remain the No. 1 team in several of the latest NFL power rankings. The team is also fresh off what feels like a mini Bye after securing the 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football."
Ways to Watch and Listen: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 4)
The San Francisco 49ers stay at Levi's® Stadium for the second of three-straight games at home. The Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is set to kick off at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, October 1. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's third game of the season against the New York Giants, presented by Intel.
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.
Go behind the scenes at the 49ers Crucial Catch art therapy event presented by Dignity Health with tight end George Kittle.
Ten cancer warriors who have either battled or are currently battling all types of cancer, paired up with 49ers players to create custom denim jackets generously donated by Levi's®.
