NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Carry On As a Top Contender Following #NYGvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers enter Week 4 as one of only three remaining undefeated NFL teams, and as a result, remain the No. 1 team in several of the latest NFL power rankings. The team is also fresh off what feels like a mini Bye after securing the 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football."

Quarterback Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense were met with a blitz-happy approach by the Giants that threw their flow off for the early portion of the Week 3 matchup. By the end of the second quarter, Purdy found his groove and hit rookie receiver Ronnie Bell for his first NFL touchdown and Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey found his way to the end zone to extend the lead. Coming out of halftime, San Francisco continued to tack on the points, and Purdy ended the day completing 25-of-37 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the 49ers put on a show through all four quarters. The unit held one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the NFL in Daniel Jones to just five rushing yards and the Giants offense to 150 total yards. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave each recorded a sack and safety Talanoa Hufanga sealed the win with a fourth quarter interception.

Let's take a look at what national outlets had to say about the 49ers headed into Week 4:

Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm

"The Giants apparently came into Thursday's matchup intending to blitz the holy heck out of Brock Purdy﻿, and they certainly succeeded in doing that. Purdy was shaky early, but really adjusted to how quickly the defense was bearing down, making several big-time throws outside the numbers. Any team looking to mimic that defensive approach against the Niners is at risk of being carved up. All of it came without the injured Brandon Aiyuk﻿, too, and in a short week. This team appears to be on the same plane right now as it has been in three of the four previous seasons (save for 2020). The upcoming part of the schedule (featuring the suddenly spunky Cardinals and resurgent Browns) is more interesting than it looked previously, but three of the next five are at home before the Week 9 Bye. Things are good."

NFL Writer Nick Wagoner

"The Niners have mostly kept quarterback Brock Purdy upright, ranking right in the middle of the pack in sacks allowed per dropback (6.1%). But, in part because they've faced the highest blitz percentage (43.4%) in the league, the Niners have also allowed one of the highest pressure percentages (33.3%) in the NFL. Teams are likely to continue trying to heat up Purdy with the blitz even though he's had success against it, but it would also help if the Niners, especially on the right side of the line, continue to improve."

NFL Writer Pete Prisco

"They showed against the Giants how dominant they can be on defense. Brock Purdy fits in perfectly in this system as they keep racking up regular-season victories."

NFL Writer Mike Florio