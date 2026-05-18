Morning Report: Inside the 'Home of the Faithful' 🗞️ 

A Game-By-Game Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2026 Schedule Release

The San Francisco 49ers have announced their 2026 regular season schedule along with the opponents and date ranges for the team's three preseason games. The 49ers will face the NFC East and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year.

Key Matchups and Storylines in the 49ers 2026 Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers 2026 regular season schedule has been revealed and the lineup features familiar rivals, international showcases, playoff rematches, and several storylines that already have fans counting down to kickoff.

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