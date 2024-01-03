Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey 🗞️

Williams, Ward and Purdy Earn Top PFF Grades from #SFvsWAS

The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2023 calendar year on a high note, as the NFC's No. 1 seed after taking care of business on the road against the Washington Commanders and with the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles. With one game left in the regular season slate and the top seed secured, the 49ers have some breathing room to get key playmakers healthy as they gear up to their NFC Divisional Round matchup the weekend of January 20th.