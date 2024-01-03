Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey 🗞️

Jan 03, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, January 3rd.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Jockey For Top Position With the Ravens

The San Francisco 49ers clenched the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday following their 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, and on Tuesday, found themselves once again near the top of the latest NFL power rankings. San Francisco's bounce back performance in Week 17 featured a 120-plus passer rating performance by quarterback Brock Purdy, interceptions by cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir and a 100-plus receiving yards outing by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Christian McCaffrey Suffers Mild Calf Strain; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsWAS

The San Francisco 49ers enter the final week of the regular season with some breathing room after securing the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. For San Francisco, their regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams becomes a low stakes game as the 49ers turn their attention to getting healthy before the NFC Divisional Round. 

Williams, Ward and Purdy Earn Top PFF Grades from #SFvsWAS

The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2023 calendar year on a high note, as the NFC's No. 1 seed after taking care of business on the road against the Washington Commanders and with the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles. With one game left in the regular season slate and the top seed secured, the 49ers have some breathing room to get key playmakers healthy as they gear up to their NFC Divisional Round matchup the weekend of January 20th. 

Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

The San Francisco 49ers had one goal in mind heading into Week 17, and that was adding one more win to their record in the home stretch of the season. The 49ers took care of business on Sunday with a 27-10 victory over the Washington Commanders to remain a leading team in the NFC.

Faithful, Here's How You Can Help Arik Armstead in His WPMOY Campaign

Vote for Arik Armstead in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with "Arik Armstead" or "@arikarmstead". The Faithful can also vote for Armstead directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-10 Win Over Commanders 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
1 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 36

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers CEO Jed York
5 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers CEO Jed York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner
7 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
11 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters
12 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 36

FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams
15 / 36

OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 36

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
17 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
19 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 36

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 36

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
24 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
26 / 36

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders DE KJ Henry
27 / 36

DL Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders DE KJ Henry

Kym Fortino/49ers
Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, TE George Kittle
28 / 36

Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell
29 / 36

QB Brock Purdy, Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
30 / 36

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
31 / 36

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
32 / 36

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, Washington Commanders LB De'Jon Harris
33 / 36

LB Dre Greenlaw, Washington Commanders LB De'Jon Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, Washington Commanders DE Andre Jones Jr.
34 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell, Washington Commanders DE Andre Jones Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
35 / 36

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
36 / 36

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders Game Images (Week 17)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano
3 / 41

OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
7 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
8 / 41

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 41

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
10 / 41

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 41

LB Dee Winters

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner
15 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 41

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
20 / 41

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
21 / 41

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 41

OL Jake Brendel, OL Jon Feliciano, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
25 / 41

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
26 / 41

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
27 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 41

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Jake Brendel
29 / 41

RB Elijah Mitchell, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
30 / 41

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
31 / 41

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
33 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyukv
34 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyukv

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
35 / 41

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
36 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
37 / 41

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas
38 / 41

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 41

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
40 / 41

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
41 / 41

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Washington Commanders in their Week 17 matchup.

T Trent Williams
1 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
2 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
3 / 22

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
4 / 22

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
6 / 22

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
7 / 22

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
9 / 22

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
10 / 22

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
11 / 22

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
12 / 22

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Running Backs
14 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Running Backs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
15 / 22

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason
19 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeremy McNichols
20 / 22

RB Jeremy McNichols

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
22 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful Rally the Team into the No. 1 Seed 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

49ers Faithful
1 / 9

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 9

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 9

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

