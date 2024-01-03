Morning Report: Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Jockey For Top Position With the Ravens
The San Francisco 49ers clenched the NFC's No. 1 seed on Sunday following their 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, and on Tuesday, found themselves once again near the top of the latest NFL power rankings. San Francisco's bounce back performance in Week 17 featured a 120-plus passer rating performance by quarterback Brock Purdy, interceptions by cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir and a 100-plus receiving yards outing by wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Christian McCaffrey Suffers Mild Calf Strain; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsWAS
The San Francisco 49ers enter the final week of the regular season with some breathing room after securing the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. For San Francisco, their regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams becomes a low stakes game as the 49ers turn their attention to getting healthy before the NFC Divisional Round.
Williams, Ward and Purdy Earn Top PFF Grades from #SFvsWAS
The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2023 calendar year on a high note, as the NFC's No. 1 seed after taking care of business on the road against the Washington Commanders and with the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles. With one game left in the regular season slate and the top seed secured, the 49ers have some breathing room to get key playmakers healthy as they gear up to their NFC Divisional Round matchup the weekend of January 20th.
Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒
The San Francisco 49ers had one goal in mind heading into Week 17, and that was adding one more win to their record in the home stretch of the season. The 49ers took care of business on Sunday with a 27-10 victory over the Washington Commanders to remain a leading team in the NFC.
Faithful, Here's How You Can Help Arik Armstead in His WPMOY Campaign
Vote for Arik Armstead in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with "Arik Armstead" or "@arikarmstead". The Faithful can also vote for Armstead directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.
