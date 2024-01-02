Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

Jan 02, 2024 at 01:20 PM
The San Francisco 49ers had one goal in mind heading into Week 17, and that was adding one more win to their record in the home stretch of the season. The 49ers took care of business on Sunday with a 27-10 victory over the Washington Commanders to remain a leading team in the NFC.

The victory in Maryland was made even sweeter as the players had the opportunity to watch the final moments of another NFC battle unfold in the 49ers favor. In order to clinch the conference's No. 1 seed, San Francisco needed help from two teams in Week 17 – the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, and just one more scenario needed to play out for the Niners to secure the top spot.

Just moments after the final whistle between San Francisco and Washington, as 49ers players made their way back to the locker room, they gathered around a phone screen to watch running back James Conner rush in a game-winning touchdown in Philadelphia. Video of their reaction to the Cardinals stunning 35-31 win over the Eagles went viral.

Here's what the 49ers had to say about watching the Cardinals win in real time:

Head coach Kyle Shanahan

"It was awesome. I didn't want to really pay attention to it or get our hearts broken, but we did right there at the end and pulled it out. It was really cool to see."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

"That was something different. We put ourselves in the position to continue to be the No. 1 seed and things continued to fall our way... It's kind of crazy. You always want to be at the top, you always want to be the team that gets the first round Bye and we've been playing hard all year long, so it was great to get that. As you look at the game, watch other games around the league and all the things that needed to happen, everything just happened perfectly for us."

Tackle Trent Williams

"God bless those boys. We appreciate them. This is my first No. 1 seed in 14 seasons, so shoutout to Arizona... It felt like a dream come true. I was waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up. I've never experienced anything like that. I'm so proud of this team, again, happy for Arizona going out there and handling business. They could've easily laid down, a lot of people said they're not playing for anything, so shoutout to those guys. It was a very joyous occasion with our teammates."

Quarterback Brock Purdy

"It was sweet to be able to have that kind of moment. I grew up watching TV clips of teams together watching and celebrating another team win for their case and so for us to be able to do that, I was just taking it in. I was like, 'Man, this is something that I've seen on TV growing up,' and now, we get to all cram into a corner of the locker room and watch on a little TV. It was special."

Cornerback Charvarius Ward

"Our emotions are pretty high right now. We're ecstatic, grateful to have the No. 1 seed. But we know that this is not our main goal, just one of our goals along the way."

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-10 Win Over Commanders 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
T Trent Williams
RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers CEO Jed York
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
RB Christian McCaffrey, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters
FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward
RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Brandon Aiyuk
OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
WR Deebo Samuel
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
T Trent Williams
WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
TE George Kittle
RB Elijah Mitchell
QB Brock Purdy
DL Chase Young
DL Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders DE KJ Henry
Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, TE George Kittle
QB Brock Purdy, Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell
DL Chase Young
WR Chris Conley
DL Chase Young
LB Dre Greenlaw, Washington Commanders LB De'Jon Harris
RB Elijah Mitchell, Washington Commanders DE Andre Jones Jr.
2023 San Francisco 49ers
DL Chase Young
