Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

Here's what the 49ers had to say about watching the Cardinals win in real time:

Head coach Kyle Shanahan

"It was awesome. I didn't want to really pay attention to it or get our hearts broken, but we did right there at the end and pulled it out. It was really cool to see."

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

"That was something different. We put ourselves in the position to continue to be the No. 1 seed and things continued to fall our way... It's kind of crazy. You always want to be at the top, you always want to be the team that gets the first round Bye and we've been playing hard all year long, so it was great to get that. As you look at the game, watch other games around the league and all the things that needed to happen, everything just happened perfectly for us."

Tackle Trent Williams

"God bless those boys. We appreciate them. This is my first No. 1 seed in 14 seasons, so shoutout to Arizona... It felt like a dream come true. I was waiting for someone to pinch me and wake me up. I've never experienced anything like that. I'm so proud of this team, again, happy for Arizona going out there and handling business. They could've easily laid down, a lot of people said they're not playing for anything, so shoutout to those guys. It was a very joyous occasion with our teammates."

Quarterback Brock Purdy

"It was sweet to be able to have that kind of moment. I grew up watching TV clips of teams together watching and celebrating another team win for their case and so for us to be able to do that, I was just taking it in. I was like, 'Man, this is something that I've seen on TV growing up,' and now, we get to all cram into a corner of the locker room and watch on a little TV. It was special."

Cornerback Charvarius Ward