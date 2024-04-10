 Skip to main content
Morning Report: How the Lynch-Shanahan Coaching Tree Impacts the 2024 Draft 🗞️

Apr 10, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 10th.

New and Notable

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases His Top 50 Prospects List 4.0

In just over two week's time, all 32 clubs across the league will be gearing up to make their first picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pool of talent that teams will be selecting from includes the best of the best in college football, and over the course of the last several months, these players have spent their time undergoing all types of evaluation either at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, pro days or top 30 visits.

Learn More >>>

How the Shanahan-Lynch Coaching Tree Has Rewarded the 49ers in the NFL Draft

For the San Francisco 49ers, success isn't just measured by wins on the field, but also by the ability to develop talent both in the locker room and in the front office. The team's commitment to building up personnel within its organization has led to it's on-the-field success and a coaching/front office tree of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that continues to grow throughout the league.

Learn More >>>

Logan Ryan Announces NFL Retirement

Safety Logan Ryan jumped at the opportunity to take part in at least part of an 11th NFL season when the San Francisco 49ers came calling in late November. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't been on a roster since the conclusion of his 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was brought in to help bolster a secondary gearing up for a deep postseason run. Ryan's decision to sign with San Francisco would lead him to his third and final Super Bowl appearance of his career. Over the course of his eight games (including the playoffs) with the 49ers, Ryan played in various positions with the secondary as well as assisting on special teams.

Learn More >>>

2024 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Eye an Offensive Lineman in Round 1

We're roughly two weeks out from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the San Francisco 49ers, this year's draft is the club's first opportunity to jump back into first-round action since 2021. The team's first round picks in 2022 and 2023 were part of the concessions made in a trade for quarterback Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and last year, the team didn't make a pick until the third round after sending their second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2024, the 49ers own the 31st-overall pick and are slated to make nine additional picks in the rounds that follow.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Quarterback Josh Dobbs Chases the 2024 Solar Eclipse 🌙

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs, also known as "The Passtronaut," took a trip to Cleveland, Ohio for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of viewing a total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse occurs when there is a perfect alignment of the Earth, moon and sun. The moon completely covers the sun for a brief moment, which darkens the sky and turns the day to night for a breathtaking visual. This celestial moment is a rare event, and the April 8 eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until August 22, 2044, according to NASA.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign TE Saubert and RB Taylor Jr. to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed TE Eric Saubert and RB Patrick Taylor Jr. to one-year deals.

Saubert (6-5, 248) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Falcons (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Denver Broncos (2021-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023) and Houston Texans (2023), he has appeared in 84 games (16 starts) and registered 36 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, Saubert appeared in 10 games (one start) with the Cowboys and Texans and finished with three receptions for 12 yards.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Sideline Player Portraits

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers sideline portraits throughout the 2023 season.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
5 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
6 / 29

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
8 / 29

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 29

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 29

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 29

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
12 / 29

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
13 / 29

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 29

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 29

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
16 / 29

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
17 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
18 / 29

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
19 / 29

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
20 / 29

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
21 / 29

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 29

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
24 / 29

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
25 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
26 / 29

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
27 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
28 / 29

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
29 / 29

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Samuel Sr., Warner, Wishnowsky Join SF Giants Opening Day Festivities

During the Giants Opening Day at Oracle Park, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Fred Warner threw out the ceremonial first pitch and Mitch Wishnowsky punted a football into the bay.

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
1 / 16

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
2 / 16

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Andy Kuno/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 16

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
4 / 16

San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
5 / 16

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
6 / 16

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Andy Kuno/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 16

LB Fred Warner

49ers
LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., P Mitch Wishnowsky
8 / 16

LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel Sr., P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
9 / 16

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Andy Kuno/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 16

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
11 / 16

San Francisco 49ers

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
12 / 16

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., P Mitch Wishnowsky, LB Fred Warner
13 / 16

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., P Mitch Wishnowsky, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr.
14 / 16

WR Deebo Samuel Sr.

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
15 / 16

P Mitch Wishnowsky

49ers
WR Deebo Samuel Sr., LB Fred Warner
16 / 16

WR Deebo Samuel Sr., LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Greg Harris 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Greg Harris throughout the 2023 season.

Super Bowl LVIII
1 / 21

Super Bowl LVIII

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
2 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
3 / 21

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Greg Harris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Greg Harris/49ers
Usher, Alicia Keys
5 / 21

Usher, Alicia Keys

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 21

49ers Faithful

Greg Harris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Greg Harris/49ers
Dr. John York
8 / 21

Dr. John York

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
9 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 21

49ers Faithful

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
11 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
13 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
Reba McEntire
14 / 21

Reba McEntire

Greg Harris/49ers
Super Bowl LVIII
15 / 21

Super Bowl LVIII

Greg Harris/49ers
K Jake Moody
16 / 21

K Jake Moody

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
17 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
Usher
18 / 21

Usher

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
19 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Greg Harris/49ers
NFL Super Bowl Experience
21 / 21

NFL Super Bowl Experience

Greg Harris/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

