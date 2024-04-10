Morning Report: How the Lynch-Shanahan Coaching Tree Impacts the 2024 Draft 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 10th.
New and Notable
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases His Top 50 Prospects List 4.0
In just over two week's time, all 32 clubs across the league will be gearing up to make their first picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pool of talent that teams will be selecting from includes the best of the best in college football, and over the course of the last several months, these players have spent their time undergoing all types of evaluation either at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, pro days or top 30 visits.
How the Shanahan-Lynch Coaching Tree Has Rewarded the 49ers in the NFL Draft
For the San Francisco 49ers, success isn't just measured by wins on the field, but also by the ability to develop talent both in the locker room and in the front office. The team's commitment to building up personnel within its organization has led to it's on-the-field success and a coaching/front office tree of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that continues to grow throughout the league.
Logan Ryan Announces NFL Retirement
Safety Logan Ryan jumped at the opportunity to take part in at least part of an 11th NFL season when the San Francisco 49ers came calling in late November. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't been on a roster since the conclusion of his 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was brought in to help bolster a secondary gearing up for a deep postseason run. Ryan's decision to sign with San Francisco would lead him to his third and final Super Bowl appearance of his career. Over the course of his eight games (including the playoffs) with the 49ers, Ryan played in various positions with the secondary as well as assisting on special teams.
2024 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Eye an Offensive Lineman in Round 1
We're roughly two weeks out from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the San Francisco 49ers, this year's draft is the club's first opportunity to jump back into first-round action since 2021. The team's first round picks in 2022 and 2023 were part of the concessions made in a trade for quarterback Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and last year, the team didn't make a pick until the third round after sending their second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2024, the 49ers own the 31st-overall pick and are slated to make nine additional picks in the rounds that follow.
Off the Field: Quarterback Josh Dobbs Chases the 2024 Solar Eclipse 🌙
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs, also known as "The Passtronaut," took a trip to Cleveland, Ohio for a once-in-a-lifetime experience of viewing a total solar eclipse.
A total solar eclipse occurs when there is a perfect alignment of the Earth, moon and sun. The moon completely covers the sun for a brief moment, which darkens the sky and turns the day to night for a breathtaking visual. This celestial moment is a rare event, and the April 8 eclipse will be the last total solar eclipse in the contiguous U.S. until August 22, 2044, according to NASA.
49ers Sign TE Saubert and RB Taylor Jr. to One-Year Deals
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed TE Eric Saubert and RB Patrick Taylor Jr. to one-year deals.
Saubert (6-5, 248) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Falcons (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2019), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020), Denver Broncos (2021-22), Dallas Cowboys (2023) and Houston Texans (2023), he has appeared in 84 games (16 starts) and registered 36 receptions for 292 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, Saubert appeared in 10 games (one start) with the Cowboys and Texans and finished with three receptions for 12 yards.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers sideline portraits throughout the 2023 season.
During the Giants Opening Day at Oracle Park, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Fred Warner threw out the ceremonial first pitch and Mitch Wishnowsky punted a football into the bay.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Greg Harris throughout the 2023 season.