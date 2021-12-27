Morning Report: Five 49ers Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 27.
New and Notable
Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Among 49ers Named to 2022 Pro Bowl
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl Roster with five members of the 49ers landing on the list, including Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams.
In addition, seven 49ers were named as alternates to the All-Star game – Laken Tomlinson, Alex Mack, Trenton Cannon, Arik Armstead, Fred Warner, Mitch Wishnowsky and Jimmie Ward.
According to the NFL, the 49ers accrued the third most votes for their players overall of any team, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. On Monday, the NFL announced the top five vote-getters by fans, with both Bosa (264,687) and Juszczyk (242,900) landing on the list.
Fred Warner Shares Favorite Holiday Memories
Fred Warner discussed his favorite holiday traditions, revealed the best (and worst) gift givers in the 49ers locker room, weighed in on a few holiday-related debate topics and more during the latest episode of Toyota 1-on-1. Watch the full video below 👇
Turnovers, Penalties, Mistakes Cost 49ers in Road Loss vs. Titans
San Francisco had all the potential to make noise in the "Music City," but mistakes ultimately led the 49ers to fall to an injury-ridden Tennessee Titans team. After a late score in the fourth quarter, a last-minute field goal by the Titans closed the door on any potential comeback for the 49ers. Turnovers and penalties ultimately dictated Thursday night's game as San Francisco dropped their season record to 8-7.
In the Community
The 49ers hosted Hope for the Holidays presented by U.S. Bank to fulfill holiday wish lists for 149 Bill Wilson Center clients. Families of players, coaches and 49ers staff shopped for gifts and players made special deliveries to three BWC programs.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 5, 1954
Joe Perry became the first NFL player to post back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons after busting loose for 137 yards in a 35-0 trouncing of the Green Bay Packers at Kezar Stadium.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.