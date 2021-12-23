Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa Among Five 49ers Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

* denotes starter

According to the NFL, the 49ers accrued the third most votes for their players overall of any team, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. On Monday, the NFL announced the top five vote-getters by fans, with both Bosa (264,687) and Juszczyk (242,900) landing on the list.

This year's Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on February 6, 2022.

Bosa earned his second nod in three seasons. So far through 15 weeks, the edge rusher leads the NFL in tackles for loss (18) and his 15 sacks are tied for the second-most in the league behind Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt with 17.5. He has now registered at least one sack in six-consecutive games, the longest streak by a member of the 49ers since Aldon Smith had seven-straight in 2012. After defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Bosa has also recorded a career-high four forced fumbles on the season and six in his career.

Bosa finished second overall in total votes and first among defensive players.

Juszczyk earned his sixth-consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl and fifth since joining the 49ers back in 2017. San Francisco's fullback notched his first rushing touchdown of the season last week against the Falcons and has recorded 264 yards from scrimmage on 33 touches and two total scores.

Kittle will make his third-career Pro Bowl after appearing in 11 games so far in 2021 and posting 850 yards on 63 receptions and six touchdowns. Per Pro Football Focus, Kittle's 92.3 overall grade on the season leads all tight ends. His 438 receiving yards over the last four weeks is the most of any player in the NFL. Per PFF, the tight end ranks top five in both yards after catch per reception (7.0) and broken tackles (18).

Kittle finished first in fan voting at his respective position.

Samuel will make his first-career Pro Bowl appearance. The receiver notched his first-career 1,000-yard season in 2021, amassing 1,088 through 13 games to go along with five touchdowns. The dual-threat wideout has also registered 269 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. His 12 total scores on the season are the most by a member of the 49ers since tight end Vernon Davis had 13 in 2013. Samuel also became the first member of the 49ers with at least one rushing touchdown in five-consecutive games played since Raheem Mostert accomplished the feat in Weeks 12-17 of 2019.

Per PFF, Samuel is the biggest yards after the catch (YAC) threat in the NFL with a league-leading 9.5 per reception. He ranks seventh in the NFL in the percentage of targets that result in a 15-plus yard gain (29 percent) and is tied for second in 20-plus yard touchdown runs with three.

Samuel finished third in fan voting among NFC wide receivers.

Williams will make his ninth Pro Bowl appearance and second as a member of the 49ers. Per PFF, he is currently having the best season ever seen by the analytics site, regardless of position. His 98.5 PFF grade through Week 15 is the highest in the database's history since grading began in 2006. San Francisco's left tackle has produced 14 big-time run blocks this season — five more than any other tackle.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. PT on Feb. 6, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host a series of Pro Bowl Week festivities, bringing free experiences and activities to fans in Las Vegas. A number of events will also be focused on celebrating football at all levels.