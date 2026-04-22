Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before the NFL Draft 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 22:
New and Notable
Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session
Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch met with local media to discuss the upcoming draft and key offseason developments as Phase 1 of the team's offseason program got underway at the SAP Performance Facility.
Here are the biggest takeaways from Lynch's pre-draft press conference.
Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV, Streaming, and More
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the weekend and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make the 27th pick in the first round and five more picks throughout the rest of the draft.
Here's how to watch the 2026 NFL Draft.
Mike Evans Joins Fred Warner on 'Real Ones' | Off the Field
Fresh off joining the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Mike Evans is already giving the Faithful a closer look at his mindset in podcast fashion. In a newly released episode of "Real Ones: The League" hosted by linebacker Fred Warner, Evans opens up about his decision to come to San Francisco, his NFL journey, and what's fueling him heading into 2026 wearing a new number.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look back at some of the best 49ers catches from the 2025 season.
Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.