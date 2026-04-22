Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before the NFL Draft 🗞️

Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch met with local media to discuss the upcoming draft and key offseason developments as Phase 1 of the team's offseason program got underway at the SAP Performance Facility.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Lynch's pre-draft press conference.

Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV, Streaming, and More

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the weekend and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make the 27th pick in the first round and five more picks throughout the rest of the draft.

Here's how to watch the 2026 NFL Draft.

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