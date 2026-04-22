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Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Before the NFL Draft 🗞️

Apr 22, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Ines Diaz

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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 22:

New and Notable

Top Takeaways from John Lynch's Pre-Draft Media Session

Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, San Francisco 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch met with local media to discuss the upcoming draft and key offseason developments as Phase 1 of the team's offseason program got underway at the SAP Performance Facility.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Lynch's pre-draft press conference.

Learn More>>>

Ways to Watch the 2026 NFL Draft: TV, Streaming, and More

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the weekend and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make the 27th pick in the first round and five more picks throughout the rest of the draft.

Here's how to watch the 2026 NFL Draft.

Learn More>>>

Mike Evans Joins Fred Warner on 'Real Ones' | Off the Field

Fresh off joining the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Mike Evans is already giving the Faithful a closer look at his mindset in podcast fashion. In a newly released episode of "Real Ones: The League" hosted by linebacker Fred Warner, Evans opens up about his decision to come to San Francisco, his NFL journey, and what's fueling him heading into 2026 wearing a new number.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

Best Catches | 2025 in Review

Take a look back at some of the best 49ers catches from the 2025 season.

WR Ricky Pearsall
1 / 35

WR Ricky Pearsall

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
4 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
6 / 35

WR Kendrick Bourne

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
7 / 35

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
8 / 35

WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
9 / 35

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
13 / 35

WR Skyy Moore

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
14 / 35

TE Luke Farrell

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
15 / 35

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
17 / 35

WR Ricky Pearsall

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
18 / 35

WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
20 / 35

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
22 / 35

WR Kendrick Bourne

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
23 / 35

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
24 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
25 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Skyy Moore
28 / 35

WR Skyy Moore

Vic Aquino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
29 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
30 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
31 / 35

WR Demarcus Robinson

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 35

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
33 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Kendrick Bourne
34 / 35

WR Kendrick Bourne

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
35 / 35

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Unlocking Potential: 49ers and Leeds celebrate student development, confidence, teamwork and skill progression

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2026 Gold Rush Finalist Photoshoot

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
1 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
2 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
3 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
4 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
5 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
6 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
7 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
8 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
9 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
10 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
11 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
12 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
13 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
14 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
15 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
16 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
17 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
18 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
19 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
20 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
21 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
22 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
23 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
24 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
25 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
26 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
27 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders
28 / 28

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Lindsay Rosenberg/49ers
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