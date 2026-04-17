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Morning Report: ESPN's Laura Rutledge & C.J. West on "The Saloon" 🗞️

Apr 17, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 17:

New and Notable

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: C.J. West, Charles Haley, and More

With a strong track record of uncovering talent beyond the first round of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers will look to add more impact players in 2026 to their roster.

San Francisco is currently scheduled to make six total selections, with four of those selections being in the fourth round on Saturday, April 25. The team will aim to build around its core with an emphasis on depth. Here's a list of the 49ers fourth-round draftees on the 2026 roster:

Learn More>>>

5 Things to Know: Wide Receiver Christian Kirk

The San Francisco 49ers added another proven playmaker to their offense with the addition of wide receiver Christian Kirk, a dynamic weapon known for his versatility and production through various teams in the NFL.

Here are five things to know about Kirk:

Learn More>>>

San Francisco 49ers Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR

The San Francisco 49ers announced a multi-year partnership extension with Cumulus Media's KNBR "The Sports Leader." KNBR AM/FM, the 49ers flagship station since 2005, has brought live broadcasts and the most iconic 49ers moments since 2005. Legendary broadcasters Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will continue calling live 49ers games, as well as pre-and post-game shows.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

2026 Gold Rush Auditions

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush auditions.

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2026 Gold Rush Auditions

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2026 Gold Rush Finalist Photoshoot

Check out some of the best behind-the-scenes photos from our San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush audition finalists photoshoot, styled by Levi's®.

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49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

Check out photos of the San Francisco 49ers annual local pro day, featuring nearly 50 NFL prospects with ties to the Bay Area at the SAP Performance Facility.

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams
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President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu
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Assistant Offensive Line Coach Roman Sapolu

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad
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Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Vice President of Player Personnel Tariq Ahmad

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
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Assistant to the Head Coach Patrick Hagedorn, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson
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Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Leonard Hankerson

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Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster
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Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day
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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons
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Tight Ends Coach Cameron Clemmons

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray
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Defensive Passing Game Coordinator Jerry Gray

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49ers Host 2026 Annual Local Pro Day

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