Morning Report: Updates Ahead of Thanksgiving Game vs. Seahawks 🗞️

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 22nd.
New and Notable
49ers Sign OL Bartch; Place S Hufanga on Injured Reserve
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Ben Bartch to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed S Talanoa Hufanga on the Injured Reserve list.
Talanoa Hufanga Injury Update; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers have won two-straight games coming out of their Week 9 Bye, securing their lead in the NFC West race with a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers rolled on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who earned a perfect 158.3 passer rating and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who hauled in five passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. On defense, the unit generated two turnovers, 4.0 sacks and 11 passes defended to limit the Buccaneers to just two scores.
Brock Purdy Earns Perfect Passer Rating; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 20-7 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 14-3 record at home.
- The Niners improved to 3-1 against the Buccaneers and 8-5 against the NFC South under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers defense registered 11 passes defended versus Tampa Bay, the most passes defended that the unit has registered in a single game since the 2016 season.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 37-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
Kittle, Aiyuk and Warner Emerge as Week 11 PFF Top Performers
The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll once again and put together their latest 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another display of complementary football. Quarterback Brock Purdy was near perfect after connecting on 21-of-25 passing attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns and 158.3 passer rating, the highest attainable mark. He targeted tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk early and often, and combined, the pair racked up 13 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Annual 'Feast with the Niners' Event ❤️
As Thanksgiving approaches, over 25 San Francisco 49ers players dedicated their time to serve warm meals at CityTeam for the organization's annual Feast with the Niners event. CityTeam is a local shelter for the unhoused, committed to providing support and hope to those in need through transitional housing and restorative programs.
Off the Field: Kittle, Warner Credit Pumpkin Loaf for Standout Performances 🍞
To some, pumpkin loaf is just a seasonal treat, but for the San Francisco 49ers, it could be the secret weapon to some of their best performances.
In a video shared by NFL Films, tight end George Kittle said that he's been eating pumpkin loaf before games for some magic on the gridiron.
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
WON members participated in a yoga class led by Emma Kittle Ponce, enjoyed a diverse set of services from wellness vendors and participated in a Q&A with Emma and Bruce Kittle.
49ers players served Thanksgiving dinner and distributed groceries to over 100 individuals at a local homeless shelter.
Throughout the team's Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers honored US military members.