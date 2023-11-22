Powered By

Morning Report: Updates Ahead of Thanksgiving Game vs. Seahawks 🗞️

Nov 22, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 22nd.

New and Notable

49ers Sign OL Bartch; Place S Hufanga on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Ben Bartch to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed S Talanoa Hufanga on the Injured Reserve list.

Talanoa Hufanga Injury Update; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers have won two-straight games coming out of their Week 9 Bye, securing their lead in the NFC West race with a 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers rolled on the offensive side of the ball, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who earned a perfect 158.3 passer rating and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who hauled in five passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. On defense, the unit generated two turnovers, 4.0 sacks and 11 passes defended to limit the Buccaneers to just two scores.

Brock Purdy Earns Perfect Passer Rating; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 20-7 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 14-3 record at home.
  • The Niners improved to 3-1 against the Buccaneers and 8-5 against the NFC South under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • The 49ers defense registered 11 passes defended versus Tampa Bay, the most passes defended that the unit has registered in a single game since the 2016 season.
  • The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 37-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.

Kittle, Aiyuk and Warner Emerge as Week 11 PFF Top Performers

The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll once again and put together their latest 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another display of complementary football. Quarterback Brock Purdy was near perfect after connecting on 21-of-25 passing attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns and 158.3 passer rating, the highest attainable mark. He targeted tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk early and often, and combined, the pair racked up 13 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Annual 'Feast with the Niners' Event ❤️

As Thanksgiving approaches, over 25 San Francisco 49ers players dedicated their time to serve warm meals at CityTeam for the organization's annual Feast with the Niners event. CityTeam is a local shelter for the unhoused, committed to providing support and hope to those in need through transitional housing and restorative programs.

Off the Field: Kittle, Warner Credit Pumpkin Loaf for Standout Performances 🍞

To some, pumpkin loaf is just a seasonal treat, but for the San Francisco 49ers, it could be the secret weapon to some of their best performances.

In a video shared by NFL Films, tight end George Kittle said that he's been eating pumpkin loaf before games for some magic on the gridiron.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

Emma Kittle Ponce Leads the Annual WON Wellness Night at Levi’s® Stadium

WON members participated in a yoga class led by Emma Kittle Ponce, enjoyed a diverse set of services from wellness vendors and participated in a Q&A with Emma and Bruce Kittle.

Emma Kittle Ponce
1 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
2 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Emma Kittle Ponce
3 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
4 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Emma Kittle Ponce
5 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce

Hayley Hom/49ers
Emma Kittle Ponce, Bruce Kittle
6 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce, Bruce Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
7 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Bruce Kittle
8 / 21

Bruce Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
9 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
10 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Emma Kittle Ponce
11 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 21

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
Emma Kittle Ponce, Bruce Kittle
13 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce, Bruce Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
Emma Kittle Ponce
14 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
15 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
16 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
17 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
18 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Bruce Kittle
19 / 21

Bruce Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium
20 / 21

WON Wellness Night at Levi's® Stadium

Hayley Hom/49ers
Emma Kittle Ponce, Bruce Kittle
21 / 21

Emma Kittle Ponce, Bruce Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

49ers players served Thanksgiving dinner and distributed groceries to over 100 individuals at a local homeless shelter.

CB Charvarius Ward
1 / 31

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 31

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 31

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 31

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 31

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
6 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners
7 / 31

49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
9 / 31

TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
10 / 31

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory
11 / 31

LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
12 / 31

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
13 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
14 / 31

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk, Jenna and Mara York
15 / 31

DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk, Jenna and Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, TE Jake Tonges
16 / 31

S George Odum, TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham
17 / 31

LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj
19 / 31

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
20 / 31

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
21 / 31

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jenna and Mara York
22 / 31

DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jenna and Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
23 / 31

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
24 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
25 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners
26 / 31

49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, LB Dee Winters
27 / 31

DL Kevin Givens, LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk
28 / 31

TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
29 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
30 / 31

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners
31 / 31

49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate ‘Salute to Service’ During #TBvsSF at Levi’s® Stadium

Throughout the team's Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers honored US military members.

A1C Natalie Angst
1 / 41

A1C Natalie Angst

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
2 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Kym Fortino/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 41

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
4 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Ben Warden/49ers
Leap Frogs - U.S. Military Parachute Team
5 / 41

Leap Frogs - U.S. Military Parachute Team

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
6 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
7 / 41

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 41

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
9 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
10 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
12 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
13 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Niner Noise
14 / 41

49ers Niner Noise

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
15 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
16 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
17 / 41

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
18 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
19 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
20 / 41

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
21 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Leap Frogs - U.S. Military Parachute Team
22 / 41

Leap Frogs - U.S. Military Parachute Team

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
23 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
Sourdough Sam
24 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 41

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
26 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
27 / 41

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
28 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
29 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
30 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
31 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
32 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
33 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
34 / 41

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
35 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Niner Noise
36 / 41

49ers Niner Noise

Austin Ginn/49ers
A1C Natalie Angst
37 / 41

A1C Natalie Angst

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
39 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
40 / 41

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF
41 / 41

49ers Celebrate 'Salute to Service' During #TBvsSF

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
