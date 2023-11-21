Off the Field: Kittle, Warner Credit Pumpkin Loaf for Standout Performances 🍞

Kittle carried the newfound tradition into the next week of the 2021 season, when the 49ers traveled to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. His father brought extra slices of pumpkin loaf for more of his teammates to enjoy before the game, and the 49ers found success.

The tight end was the NFL's leading receiver in that week, hauling in 13 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown, and San Francisco defeated Cincinnati 26-23 in overtime.

"Everyone was just screaming, 'pumpkin loaf!', in my face," Kittle said. "So the pumpkin loaf has just randomly become a part of my pregame routine."

A few members of the 49ers defense have also taken part in the pregame tradition.

"I ended up eating it and I think I may have had my best game, eating some pumpkin loaf," linebacker Fred Warner shared. "I don't want to say I do it every game, but it's something that if it's available, I might have me a little pumpkin loaf."