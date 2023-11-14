Presented by

Off the Field: Zach Bryan Donates Profits To McCaffrey's Veteran Foundation 🎤

Nov 14, 2023 at 08:15 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Grammy nominated country star Zach Bryan connected with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to support America's military community through music.

Before Bryan became one of country music's fastest rising stars, he was a member of the U.S. Navy for eight years. Upon the announcement of his highly-anticipated album earlier this summer, Bryan shared that all the profits from his song "El Dorado," will be donated to helping veterans. He partnered with McCaffrey's foundation to help support the community.

"Thank you for your service to every woman and man who struggles every single day," Bryan tweeted. "You're seen and cared for and respected."

According to the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, 23 and Troops (formally 22 and Troops) focuses on helping U.S. active-duty military, veterans, and frontline workers overcome trauma and PTSD.

Faithful can learn more about McCaffrey's 23 and Troops initiative here and stream Bryan's "El Dorado" here.

