49ers Sign OL Bartch; Place S Hufanga on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Ben Bartch to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed S Talanoa Hufanga on the Injured Reserve list.

Bartch (6-6, 315) was originally drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Jaguars (2020-23), he has appeared in 41 games (20 starts). In 2023, he appeared in eight games and made three starts. Bartch was waived by Jacksonville on October 31, 2023, and signed to the team's practice squad on November 3, 2023.

A 25-year-old native of McMinnville, OR, Bartch attended St. John's University (MN) for four years (2016-20) where he appeared in 36 games and earned All-MIAC Second-Team honors in 2018.