Kittle, Aiyuk and Warner Emerge as Week 11 PFF Top Performers

The San Francisco 49ers are on a roll once again and put together their latest 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with another display of complementary football. Quarterback Brock Purdy was near perfect after connecting on 21-of-25 passing attempts for 333 yards, three touchdowns and 158.3 passer rating, the highest attainable mark. He targeted tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk early and often, and combined, the pair racked up 13 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, San Francisco's defense got home on Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield four times for a total loss of 25 yards and generated two turnovers. And, we can't forget about special teams - rookie kicker Jake Moody netted nine points for the red and gold, hitting all five of his kicks on Sunday.

Given their impressive stat lines, it's no surprise that Kittle, Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner came away with the highest marks in Pro Football Focus' weekly grades.

Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 11:

Top Offensive Performers: TE George Kittle and WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kittle topped all offensive performers for San Francisco with an 87.8 overall grade for his 58 snaps against Tampa Bay. The grade marks his best output since Week 7 versus the Minnesota Vikings. Aiyuk trailed Kittle by two tenths in the weekly grades, earning an 87.6 overall grade for his five catches for 156 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

"49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk exploded for 156 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, with a 76-yard score serving as the main highlight on a day filled with explosive plays," PFF writer Brad Spielberger wrote in his game breakdown. "Tight end George Kittle racked up eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown, consistently moving the chains and barreling through would-be tacklers on underneath targets."

Top Defensive Performer: LB Fred Warner

Linebacker Fred Warner made his way into the top performers list once again after amassing 12 total tackles, 0.5 sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended in Week 11. He bested all defensive players from Sunday's matchup with an 83.9 overall grade for his 71 snaps.