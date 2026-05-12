Morning Report: 49ers Sign LB, Golden Getaway Recap 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 12:
New and Notable
49ers Sign LB Worth III, Waive LB Eifler
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed LB Larry Worth III to a three-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released LB Milo Eifler.
2026 NFL Schedule to be Released on May 14
One of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason is almost here. The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, revealing dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for every regular season matchup.
Newcomers Take the Field for First NFL Practice at Rookie Minicamp
The San Francisco 49ers rookie class officially took the field for the first time on Friday as the team held its opening rookie minicamp practice at SAP Performance Facility. The practice featured the 49ers coaching staff, alongside the team's 2026 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents, and several practice squad players as the newest members of the organization began their first NFL reps.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.
Take a look at some of Enrique Cruz Jr.'s best moments throughout the years.
Take a look at some of LB Jaden Dugger's best moments throughout the years.