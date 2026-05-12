Morning Report: 49ers Sign LB, Golden Getaway Recap 🗞️ 

49ers Sign LB Worth III, Waive LB Eifler

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed LB Larry Worth III to a three-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released LB Milo Eifler.

2026 NFL Schedule to be Released on May 14

One of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason is almost here. The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, revealing dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for every regular season matchup.

Newcomers Take the Field for First NFL Practice at Rookie Minicamp