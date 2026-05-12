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Morning Report: 49ers Sign LB, Golden Getaway Recap 🗞️ 

May 12, 2026 at 09:59 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 12:

New and Notable

49ers Sign LB Worth III, Waive LB Eifler

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed LB Larry Worth III to a three-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team released LB Milo Eifler.

Learn More>>>

2026 NFL Schedule to be Released on May 14

One of the most anticipated days of the NFL offseason is almost here. The full 2026 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday, May 14 at 5 p.m. PT, revealing dates, kickoff times, and broadcast information for every regular season matchup.

Learn More>>>

Newcomers Take the Field for First NFL Practice at Rookie Minicamp

The San Francisco 49ers rookie class officially took the field for the first time on Friday as the team held its opening rookie minicamp practice at SAP Performance Facility. The practice featured the 49ers coaching staff, alongside the team's 2026 draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents, and several practice squad players as the newest members of the organization began their first NFL reps.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

LB Jaden Dugger
1 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
2 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Romello Height
4 / 43

DL Romello Height

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
5 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
7 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
8 / 43

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
9 / 43

OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
10 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
12 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
14 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
15 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
16 / 43

DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Will Pauling
17 / 43

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
18 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
19 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
20 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
21 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
22 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
23 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryson Eason
24 / 43

DL Bryson Eason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
25 / 43

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
26 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
27 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
28 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
29 / 43

DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
30 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
31 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
32 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
33 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
34 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
35 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
36 / 43

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
37 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
38 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger
39 / 43

DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
40 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
P Jack Bouwmeester
41 / 43

P Jack Bouwmeester

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
42 / 43

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
43 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Enrique Cruz Jr. in Action 📸

Take a look at some of Enrique Cruz Jr.'s best moments throughout the years.

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
1 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
2 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
3 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
4 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
5 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
6 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
7 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
8 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
9 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Eric Gay/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
10 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
11 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
12 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Michael Conroy/AP Photo
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Jaden Dugger in Action 📸

Take a look at some of LB Jaden Dugger's best moments throughout the years.

LB Jaden Dugger
1 / 6

LB Jaden Dugger

Al Goldis/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
2 / 6

LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
3 / 6

LB Jaden Dugger

L.G. Patterson/AP Photo
LB Jaden Dugger
4 / 6

LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
LB Jaden Dugger
5 / 6

LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
LB Jaden Dugger
6 / 6

LB Jaden Dugger

Benjamin R. Massey/Ragin Cajun Athletics
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