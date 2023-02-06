Morning Report: 49ers Share Confident Outlook for 2023 Season

New and Notable

Kittle Confident in 49ers Ability to Compete at 'High Level' in 2023

The close of the 2022 campaign was an emotional one for the San Francisco 49ers, who entered the NFC Championship Game riding a 12-game, 98-day win streak. The team's appearance in last weekend's conference championship marked the 49ers third trip to that stage of the playoffs over the last four years. While it may not have been the ending to the season San Francisco had envisioned, players are walking away knowing they finished amongst the top franchises in the league once again.