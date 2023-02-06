Morning Report: 49ers Share Confident Outlook for 2023 Season

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 6th.
New and Notable
Kittle Confident in 49ers Ability to Compete at 'High Level' in 2023
The close of the 2022 campaign was an emotional one for the San Francisco 49ers, who entered the NFC Championship Game riding a 12-game, 98-day win streak. The team's appearance in last weekend's conference championship marked the 49ers third trip to that stage of the playoffs over the last four years. While it may not have been the ending to the season San Francisco had envisioned, players are walking away knowing they finished amongst the top franchises in the league once again.
Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa Take Home NFL on FOX Awards
The accolades keeping coming for the San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of another dominant season. On Thursday, two 49ers players took home NFL on FOX awards for their individual performances during the 2022 campaign. The honors are awarded to competitors based on fan selection via the NFL on FOX social and digital channels.
49ers Players Show Out in Day 1 of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga showed off their skills during the opening day of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
First Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Opponents
Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2023 opponents are officially set.
Dates and times of the 2023 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.
Say Cheese
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey and FB Kyle Juszczyk represented the NFC team during Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas.