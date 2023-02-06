Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Share Confident Outlook for 2023 Season

Feb 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 6th.

New and Notable

Kittle Confident in 49ers Ability to Compete at 'High Level' in 2023

The close of the 2022 campaign was an emotional one for the San Francisco 49ers, who entered the NFC Championship Game riding a 12-game, 98-day win streak. The team's appearance in last weekend's conference championship marked the 49ers third trip to that stage of the playoffs over the last four years. While it may not have been the ending to the season San Francisco had envisioned, players are walking away knowing they finished amongst the top franchises in the league once again.

Read More >>>

Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa Take Home NFL on FOX Awards

The accolades keeping coming for the San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of another dominant season. On Thursday, two 49ers players took home NFL on FOX awards for their individual performances during the 2022 campaign. The honors are awarded to competitors based on fan selection via the NFL on FOX social and digital channels.

Read More >>>

49ers Players Show Out in Day 1 of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga showed off their skills during the opening day of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

Read More >>>

First Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Opponents

Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2023 opponents are officially set.

Dates and times of the 2023 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Compete in NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey and FB Kyle Juszczyk represented the NFC team during Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas.

TE George Kittle
1 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Perry Knotts/NFL
LB Fred Warner
4 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Perry Knotts/NFL
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
6 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
TE George Kittle, Sourdough Sam
9 / 23

TE George Kittle, Sourdough Sam

Gregory Payan/AP Images
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Perry Knotts/NFL
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 23

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
13 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
LB Fred Warner, NFC coach Eli Manning, S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 23

LB Fred Warner, NFC coach Eli Manning, S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Gregory Payan/AP Images
TE George Kittle
17 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
FB Kyle Juszczyk
18 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Mikey Owens/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Mikey Owens/NFL
LB Fred Warner
21 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
22 / 23

TE George Kittle

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Watch 49ers Players in Four Pro Bowl Events

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2022 Team Awards

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFC Championship Against Philadelphia Eagles

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Five 49ers Announced as AP Award Finalists

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Pro Football Focus' Top Performers from #DALvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Divisional Round Win vs. the Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Dallas Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Injury Updates Ahead of DALvsSF

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Land in Top Spot on NFL's Latest Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare to Take on the Cowboys

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Williams, Bosa Among 49ers Players to Earn All-Pro Honors

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising