Morning Report: 49ers Prepare to Take on the Cowboys

Jan 17, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 17th.

New and Notable

49ers Set to Take on the Dallas Cowboys in Divisional Round

With the San Francisco 49ers Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, the 49ers have advanced to the NFC Divisional Round. On Monday night, San Francisco's next opponent was decided, as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 and also advanced to the Divisional game. Because San Francisco is the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the 49ers will play at home at Levi's® Stadium against the Cowboys to see which team will advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Stats and Facts from the 49ers Wild Card Victory Over the Seattle Seahawks

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 23-9 at home in postseason play.
  • San Francisco improved to 1-1 against the Seattle Seahawks in the postseason.
  • The 49ers improved to 5-2 in the postseason under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • The 49ers have now reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
  • San Francisco improves to 6-2 all-time in the Wild Card Round, including a 4-0 mark at home.

Armstead, Kinlaw Rank Top Games of 2022, Share Fashion Tips and More

Each week, I get to sit down with different 49ers players and alumni for the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing the upcoming game week and leading players through fan-submitted questions about football, life and everything in between. Defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw joined the 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast presented by Manscaped to share more about their 2022 seasons with San Francisco and discuss their off-the-field interests.

49ers Sign DB Parker to Reserve/Future Contract

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DB A.J. Parker to a Reserve/Future contract.

Parker (5-11, 178) originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent on May 14, 2021. In two seasons with the Lions (2021-22), he appeared in 16 games (seven starts) and registered 61 tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.


What to Watch

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Players Arrive to Levi's® Stadium for Wild Card Weekend vs. Seahawks

View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Wild Card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Levi's®.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Wild Card Round)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium.

49ers Gameday Experience: Wild Card Game vs. the Seahawks

Take a look at the top images from the 49ers Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Seattle Seahawks including the Gold Rush, a Frankie J and Baby Bash halftime show and more.

