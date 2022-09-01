Morning Report: 49ers Make New Moves

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been voted the 14th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.Williams was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been voted the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.Samuel was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.

