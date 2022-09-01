Morning Report: 49ers Make New Moves

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 1st.
New and Notable
49ers Move Two to IR; Waive RB; Announce Practice Squad and Other Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have claimed OL Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns and signed TE Tyler Kroft and DL Jordan Willis to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed LB Curtis Robinson and DB Jimmie Ward on the Injured Reserve List and waived RB Trey Sermon. The team also announced they have signed 13 players to their practice squad.
49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves.
49ers and Gridiron Announce Exclusive Digital Content Partnership in the UK
The National Football League's San Francisco 49ers today announced an agreement with UK-based digital content publisher Gridiron to produce and distribute bespoke weekly content across podcast and digital channels throughout the UK.
As part of the partnership, Gridiron will be releasing a podcast show called 'Tales From The Bay' that will explore 49ers storylines across the season. Gridiron will also publish a dedicated 49ers article in their monthly magazine alongside weekly articles on their website.
'Tales From The Bay' co-hosts Larry Krueger and Bay Area native Ryan Smith will be joined each week by different 49ers personalities including team reporter Lindsey Pallares as well as current and former players. A long-time Bay Area media personality who has covered the 49ers for years, Krueger is Gridiron's lead team correspondent on the ground in Santa Clara covering 49ers games and daily practices throughout the week, all season long.
What To Watch
In Case You Missed It
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been voted the 14th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.Williams was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.
---
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been voted the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.Samuel was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.
---
The San Francisco 49ers will host their first official international watch party in Leeds, England on Sunday, September 11th.at 6 PM (BST) for members of the United Kingdom Faithful to watch the team kick off the 2022 National Football League (NFL) season against the Chicago Bears. Doors will open at 4:30 PM for the free event at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date. Read More >>>