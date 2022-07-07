A Letter to the Faithful from Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares

Jul 07, 2022 at 10:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Lindsey Pallares 16x9

To the 49ers Faithful,

I will never forget the very first time I set foot in Levi's® Stadium. This was back in 2016 when I was just starting out as a reporter. On top of it being my first time at Levi's, it also happened to be the first NFL game I ever got to cover. I should note that this wasn't just any NFL game. It was Super Bowl 50 featuring the Broncos and Panthers. I was in awe of the stadium, the fans and the atmosphere. I'd never seen anything quite like it. I never imagined that a few years later I would be walking into the same building as the Team Reporter of the franchise that calls it home. The excitement is all too familiar.

I am so grateful that my sports broadcasting career has led me to the San Francisco 49ers and to you, the Faithful. This opportunity is the culmination of many years of hard work and a tremendous amount of support from family, friends and mentors.

My career has spanned a few states and several NFL franchises, so I can say with confidence there are no fans like that of the 49ers. I have had the pleasure of experiencing the enthusiasm of the Faithful firsthand, and let's just say, I'm happy to finally be on the same team as all of you. I'm excited to be representing this team and telling the stories of the players, coaches and fans of this historic organization.

Is it football season yet? Catch you on the sidelines, Faithful!

Related Content

news

49ers Finalize On-Air Talent Ahead of the 2022 Season

Fans can look forward to several more years of iconic radio calls from Greg Papa and new insider coverage from Lindsey Pallares.

news

49ers Mourn Passing of Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny

Former San Francisco 49ers halfback Hugh McElhenny passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the age of 93.

news

49ers y Cardinals Serán los Protagonistas del MNF en el Estadio Azteca

El juego se realizará el lunes 21 de noviembre, a las 5:15 pm PT.

news

49ers to Face Cardinals on 'MNF' in Mexico City

The game will be held on Monday, November 21 at 5:15 pm PT.

news

49ers Foundation Launches Team-Branded California License Plates

By supporting the 49ers Foundation and the California Natural Resources Agency, 49ers Faithful can show their pride no matter what roads they travel.

news

49ers Unveil Classic Updates to Standard Home and Away Uniforms

The 49ers unveiled updates to their standard uniforms, fulfilling fan requests to bring back design elements from the team's historic uniforms of the 1980s and 90s.

news

49ers Foundation Announces Ticket On-Sale for 'Picnic on the Field'

General admission tickets are $65 for adults and $49 for kids, with VIP tickets also available.

news

49ers and Socios.com Announce Multi-Platform Partnership

As part of the launch, the two brands surprised one lucky member of the Faithful with an exclusive experience featuring 49ers legend Joe Staley.

news

49ers Sign Cool Cat as Preferred Wine Spritzer

Minority-founded RTD lifestyle company to offer wine spritzer cocktails at Levi's® Stadium in 2022.

news

49ers Foundation to Host Annual Golden Getaway Presented by Chevron

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation's mission of harnessing the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

news

49ers Open Applications for the 'Follow Your Bliss' Award Grants

A total of $25,000 will be awarded to five of the Bay Area's most impactful and dedicated educators.

Advertising