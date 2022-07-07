A Letter to the Faithful from Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares

To the 49ers Faithful,

I will never forget the very first time I set foot in Levi's® Stadium. This was back in 2016 when I was just starting out as a reporter. On top of it being my first time at Levi's, it also happened to be the first NFL game I ever got to cover. I should note that this wasn't just any NFL game. It was Super Bowl 50 featuring the Broncos and Panthers. I was in awe of the stadium, the fans and the atmosphere. I'd never seen anything quite like it. I never imagined that a few years later I would be walking into the same building as the Team Reporter of the franchise that calls it home. The excitement is all too familiar.

I am so grateful that my sports broadcasting career has led me to the San Francisco 49ers and to you, the Faithful. This opportunity is the culmination of many years of hard work and a tremendous amount of support from family, friends and mentors.

My career has spanned a few states and several NFL franchises, so I can say with confidence there are no fans like that of the 49ers. I have had the pleasure of experiencing the enthusiasm of the Faithful firsthand, and let's just say, I'm happy to finally be on the same team as all of you. I'm excited to be representing this team and telling the stories of the players, coaches and fans of this historic organization.