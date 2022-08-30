49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been released:
- TE Troy Fumagalli
- S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
- CB Dontae Johnson
- WR Marcus Johnson
- TE Tyler Kroft
- OL Jordan Mills
- WR Willie Snead IV
- DL Akeem Spence
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- DL Kemoko Turay
- WR Malik Turner
- DL Jordan Willis
The following players have been waived:
- DL Kevin Atkins
- DL Alex Barrett
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- S Tayler Hawkins
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- LB Segun Olubi
- OL Jason Poe
- OL Justin Skule
- OL Keaton Sutherland