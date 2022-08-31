49ers to Host Week 1 Watch Party in Leeds, England

The San Francisco 49ers will host their first official international watch party in Leeds, England on Sunday, September 11th.at 6 PM (BST) for members of the United Kingdom Faithful to watch the team kick off the 2022 National Football League (NFL) season against the Chicago Bears. Doors will open at 4:30 PM for the free event at BOX sports bar in downtown Leeds with approximately 400 fans being welcomed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook prior to the event date.

The first-of-its-kind event is a direct result of the 49ers obtaining UK marketing rights via the NFL's International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) program last December. Fans in attendance can expect to experience an authentic NFL game day atmosphere inclusive of starting lineup announcements, chants, scoring songs and other exciting surprises for those in attendance.

"We have been itching to physically connect with the UK Faithful for months so the timing of this event is perfect," said Alex Chang, 49ers Chief Marketing Officer. "Our established U.K. fan base is a big reason why we petitioned the NFL for UK marketing rights. With our strong relationship with Leeds United, it made perfect sense to host this first international watch party in Leeds."

Appearances will be made by 49ers alumni and mascot Sourdough Sam. At the end of each quarter, raffles featuring 49ers prizes and memorabilia will be conducted. Attendees can order food and beverages from a limited gameday menu while watching the 49ers on all venue TVs, providing an immersive game-watching experience.

The event will also feature a live radio pregame show from talkSPORT and host Will Gavin as part of the recently announced partnership that will see 11 or more 49ers games air on talkSPORT2 over the course of the season. Gridiron magazine will also have talent on hand as their managing editor Oliver Connelly will serve as the pregame event emcee at the BOX sports bar and record a podcast from the event. Fans can expect live discussions and analysis from two of the UK's leading NFL experts.