Deebo Samuel Voted NFL's 19th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been voted the 19th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Samuel was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.

The "wide back" is entering his fourth NFL season since being drafted by the 49ers in 2019. The former second-round pick has appeared in 38 games over three seasons in San Francisco, notching 3,148 total scrimmage yards, 2,598 receiving yards on 167 catches and 21 total touchdowns.

Samuel finished the 2021 season with 77 receptions, 1,770 all-purpose yards (third most in the league) and 14 touchdowns (6 receiving, 8 rushing). He also led the NFL with an average of 18.2 yards per catch and ranked No. 1 among all receivers with an average of 10 yards after the catch.