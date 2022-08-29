Trent Williams Voted NFL's 14th Best Player

Aug 28, 2022 at 06:00 PM

Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been voted the 14th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Williams was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.

Williams, a two-year team captain, is entering his 12th NFL season since being drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2010. The former first-round pick has appeared in 149 games over 11 seasons in Washington and San Francisco.

The left tackle is coming off of a standout Year 2 in San Francisco, where he earned his first-career All-Pro honor and was selected to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.

"Trent's one of the most athletic and fluid athletes at that position that I've personally ever seen," Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard said.

The Best of Trent Williams' First Season in Red and Gold

View some of Williams' best moments from his Pro Bowl first season with the 49ers.

