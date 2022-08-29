Trent Williams Voted NFL's 14th Best Player

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has been voted the 14th best player in the NFL by his peers in a poll conducted by NFL Network.

Williams was featured Sunday on "The Top 100 Players of 2022" which unveiled the top 20 players in the NFL.

Williams, a two-year team captain, is entering his 12th NFL season since being drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2010. The former first-round pick has appeared in 149 games over 11 seasons in Washington and San Francisco.

The left tackle is coming off of a standout Year 2 in San Francisco, where he earned his first-career All-Pro honor and was selected to his ninth-career Pro Bowl.