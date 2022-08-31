Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on 49ers Quarterback Situation

Aug 30, 2022 at 05:15 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Meet the 49ers 2022 53-Man Roster

Get to know the 53 members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 30, 2022.

WR Brandon Aiyuk


WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair


LB Azeez Al-Shaair

49ers
DL Arik Armstead


DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks


OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa


DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel


OL Jake Brendel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill


OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford


OL Spencer Burford

Noah Hammerman/49ers
LB Oren Burks


LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price


RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley


TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam


DL Samson Ebukam

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles


LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo


QB Jimmy Garoppolo

DL Kevin Givens


DL Kevin Givens

Meg Williams/49ers
K Robbie Gould


K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray


WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw


LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga


S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.


DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson


DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings


WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk


FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw


DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle


TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance


QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir


DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason


RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III


WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey


T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz


OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell


RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore


OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore


DB Tarvarius Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley


CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum


S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu


DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper


LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy


QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway


DL Hassan Ridgeway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson


LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel


WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Trey Sermon


RB Trey Sermon

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas


CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward


CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward


DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner


LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams


T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.


RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky


P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner


TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III


CB Samuel Womack III

Noah Hammerman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj


OL Nick Zakelj

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday to address personnel changes to the team's quarterback position.

Shanahan confirmed that Trey Lance will continue as the team's starting quarterback and also gave some clarity as to who will be the backup.

Jimmy Garoppolo opted to remain with San Francisco on a restructured one-year deal and will be second on the depth chart followed by rookie Brock Purdy, per Lynch and Shanahan.

Here's what Shanahan had to say about the team's quarterback situation:

Shanahan on his communication with Garoppolo throughout training camp:

"We talked regularly because he was up here, he wasn't in meetings or practice, but I remember the first week of training camp me saying to Jimmy like, 'Hey, if you don't like any of these opportunities, if you don't go to the place you want, you can't get the contract that you want, we would love to have you here as a backup. I want you to know that we feel that way, but I also think there's no way you're not going to get something as this goes throughout training camp.' And Jimmy agreed with that. And so we waited throughout all of training camp and then as I think as he saw the other situations out there and I think, to me, it seems like everyone was just waiting for us to cut him before that so they could see how much they could get him for. But once the last Saturday preseason game happened and no one got injured, then Jimmy thought this was his best situation that he liked. And that's why we were so pumped, because it's obviously a better situation for the Niners. We love getting Jimmy back... when it was all said and done, even though it was pretty shocking to us, we thought it was a win-win for both sides."

Shanahan on who will start at quarterback:

"Trey is our starting quarterback. That's why Jimmy wasn't an option unless he came in as a backup role... This doesn't change anything and I just feel it makes us a much better team and doesn't hurt our cap, like it would've."

Shanahan on Garoppolo and Lance's relationship:

"Trey and Jimmy have a great relationship. Trey actually likes having Jimmy in the building and Trey was very grateful to how Jimmy was to him last year. And we feel very strongly that Jimmy will give that back to Trey this year. He'll do for Trey, what Jimmy did for him in the year before."

Shanahan on Garoppolo's readiness:

"Jimmy's been here, he's been rehabbing and he's in great shape. He's ready to go. Of course, you would love for your backup quarterback to get reps in training camp, but that was not an option at the time at all. This wasn't an option until I think Jimmy saw all the other situations and once that final preseason game ended. I'm glad that what he thought was the best option for him was a great option for us."

Shanahan on quarterbacks getting reps during training camp:

"We wanted to give Trey a ton of reps. And then we wanted to find out about Nate (Sudfeld) and Brock (Purdy) also... I'm very glad that we got all those other guys the reps that really helped those guys. It helped us learn a lot about those guys too. And now we've got a guy coming in here that we know a lot about. He knows a lot about us. Our team knows a lot about him and I think that makes us very excited. It makes our team excited."

Shanahan on the team's quarterback depth:

"We feel very strongly giving the keys to Trey, we felt that at the end of last year. We were really excited in what we thought that could do for our team as a whole and we're excited about everything he's done and all these opportunities he's gotten throughout this offseason. And I can't wait to get him started on our team in Week 1. Having Jimmy there as a backup makes us feel really good, because we have a starting quarterback as a backup. The rest of the league had a chance to get him and I just feel so fortunate that he's still here in that case. And in no way does that hurt our team. It's only helped our team."

Shanahan on Purdy earning a spot on the 53-man roster:

"Credit to Brock, how good Brock played in this preseason. I thought he was going to be on our practice squad, because we were real happy with Nate, but Brock won that job and we were going to go into the year with him as the number two. And we were good with that, because that's what he earned. But then for Jimmy to be available and to know that we could have Jimmy with that experience and what he's done in the past come in as a number two. I don't think we've gone through a year yet here where the quarterback has played in every single game. Maybe in '19. Yeah, '19 was the only year. So whoever that backup is, is a huge deal and we were excited to go with Brock, but to have a veteran come through like Jimmy, who has proven himself in this league, how good of a quarterback he is. I can't think of a better situation."

Shanahan on Garoppolo at backup quarterback:

"Competition always pushes people. I don't think Trey needs much pushing. This wasn't anything like, 'Hey, our team has to get this or we have to do this for Trey.' This was, 'Oh my God, Jimmy Garoppolo is available as a backup quarterback for us.' That makes sense for him and it makes sense for us. What else is there to think about? So I don't really put it into any other situation, except we never believed this ever possibly could have happened. There are 32 starting quarterbacks in this league and we believe we have two of them now and that's really rare to have him in this situation. And that's why we didn't have him in meetings. That's why we didn't put him out at practice. Because we nor Jimmy or really probably anyone else in the league believed that was how the outcome was going to be, but it ended up being that way and we feel fortunate that it did."

Shanahan on the morale of the quarterback room:

"When you have a quarterback room where people do like each other, it makes it more fun to come to work, because you are in that room a lot together. And I know those dudes do like each other. They've got some different skill sets, so they both can learn stuff from each other just by watching each other. And the more football, the more they are around each other and the more they talk, usually that rubs off, both ways."

Advertising