Presented by

49ers Move Two to IR; Waive RB; Announce Practice Squad and Other Moves

Aug 31, 2022 at 02:26 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have claimed OL Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns and signed TE Tyler Kroft and DL Jordan Willis to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed LB Curtis Robinson and DB Jimmie Ward on the Injured Reserve List and waived RB Trey Sermon. The team also announced they have signed 13 players to their practice squad.

The following players have been signed to the practice squad:

* NFL's International Pathway Program

Hance (6-6, 310) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2019. He was waived by the Bills on May 22, 2019, and then signed with the Washington Commanders on June 3, 2019. On August 31, 2019, he was waived by Washington and later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 2, 2019 where he spent the season on the team's practice squad. After his release from the Jaguars on September 5, 2020, he signed to the New York Jets practice squad. Hance signed to the Browns active roster on January 2, 2021, where he appeared in the team's two postseason games. In 2021 with Cleveland, he appeared in all 17 games (eight starts).

A 26-year-old native of Jacksonville, IL, Hance attended Northwestern University (2015-18) where he appeared in 51 games (46 starts) along the offensive line.

Kroft and Willis were both released by the team on August 30, 2022.

Sermon appeared in nine games (two starts) with San Francisco in 2021 and registered 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown to go along with three receptions for 26 yards.

Related Content

news

49ers Announce 2022 Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of NFL Deadline

The 49ers have trimmed their roster to 53 players following a series of roster moves.

news

49ers Release Cornerback; Waive Offensive Lineman

The 49ers have released cornerback Ken Crawley and waived offensive lineman Dohnovan West.

news

49ers Waive CB Ka'dar Hollman

The 49ers have waived cornerback Ka'dar Hollman.

news

49ers Place Verrett on PUP; Announce Four Other Roster Moves

Leading up to the league's deadline to reduce rosters to 80 players, the 49ers have made a series of moves.

news

49ers Sign S Tashaun Gipson Sr.; Waive WR Austin Mack

The 49ers have signed safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. to a one-year deal and waived/injured wide receiver Austin Mack.

news

49ers Release DL Robert Nkemdiche

The 49ers have released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

news

49ers Release a Cornerback and Waive Three Players

The 49ers have release CB Darqueze Dennard and waived FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.

news

49ers Activate TE Charlie Woerner from PUP List

The 49ers announced that tight end Charlie Woerner has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

news

49ers Sign Cornerback Crawley; Waive Safety O'Neal Jr.

The 49ers have signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal and waived/injured safety Leon O'Neal Jr.

news

49ers Sign OL Mills and WR Snead IV to One-Year Deals

The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Jordan Mills and wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

news

49ers Waive WR Taysir Mack

The 49ers have announced that wide receiver Taysir Mack has been waived.

Advertising