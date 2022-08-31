49ers Move Two to IR; Waive RB; Announce Practice Squad and Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have claimed OL Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns and signed TE Tyler Kroft and DL Jordan Willis to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed LB Curtis Robinson and DB Jimmie Ward on the Injured Reserve List and waived RB Trey Sermon. The team also announced they have signed 13 players to their practice squad.

The following players have been signed to the practice squad:

* NFL's International Pathway Program

Hance (6-6, 310) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2019. He was waived by the Bills on May 22, 2019, and then signed with the Washington Commanders on June 3, 2019. On August 31, 2019, he was waived by Washington and later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 2, 2019 where he spent the season on the team's practice squad. After his release from the Jaguars on September 5, 2020, he signed to the New York Jets practice squad. Hance signed to the Browns active roster on January 2, 2021, where he appeared in the team's two postseason games. In 2021 with Cleveland, he appeared in all 17 games (eight starts).

A 26-year-old native of Jacksonville, IL, Hance attended Northwestern University (2015-18) where he appeared in 51 games (46 starts) along the offensive line.

Kroft and Willis were both released by the team on August 30, 2022.